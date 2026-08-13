Don't let summer end — Ninja pizza ovens, blenders and coolers are up to 42% off at Amazon

Amazon is closing out the summer with a bunch of Ninja appliance deals. Whether you're hoping to extend grilling season into the fall, want to keep enjoying delicious smoothies, or even improve your knife skills while cooking — there are some discounts here that you definitely don't want to miss.

I've been searching the sale and have found up to 30% off Ninja appliances. I've listed all my favorites below, so keep scrolling to check them out.

Ninja Deals

Save 30% Ninja Blast Max: was $99 now $69 at Amazon The Ninja Blast Max is capable of taking on any challenge you throw at it, including crushing ice and blitzing berries to make yummy smoothies. It comes with multiple blend settings to make sure your blender is using the right level of power for the task at hand, and the compact size means it’s a great option for anyone with a small kitchen. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Belgian Waffle Maker : was $99 now $79 at Amazon Weekend brunch just got an upgrade. This vertical waffle maker has five shade settings so everyone gets their waffle exactly how they like it, plus a specialty setting for high-sugar batters like brownies (yes, really). The precision-pour cup takes the guesswork out of measuring, and audible alerts mean no more burnt disasters. Pair it with the Ninja CREAMi for the ultimate breakfast-dessert combo. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer: was $149 now $129 at Amazon Create healthy juices from the comforts of your home with the Ninja Cold Press Juicer Pro. It features a powerful high torque motor and includes two one-touch programs that make it easy to operate. We also like that it has a pulp control that allows you to customize your juice with pulp or without. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $219 now $179 at Amazon Leave all the multi-tasking in the kitchen to one appliance with this Ninja blender. With four functions for smoothies, processing, dough, drinks and more it will quickly become your go-to kitchen appliance. With this ultimate appliance, you’ll be enjoying fresh, healthy drinks, homemade bread and sweet bakes. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja 10-Pc German Steel Knife Set: was $249 now $219 at Amazon This 10-piece knife set from Ninja provides all the knives you need to cut, chop and dice your food. It also features a built-in knife sharpener, so you never have an excuse to use a blunt knife again — it'll keep them sharp for 10+ years. Read more Read less ▼

Save 42% Ninja Double Oven, 12-in-1 DCT401: was $379 now $219 at Amazon We couldn’t recommend this toaster oven more. Although it has since been replaced by a newer model, the DCT401 is a previous winner on our list of the best toaster ovens. We love that it divides into two ovens you can access separately via the FlexDoor, so you can cook two things at once. There are 12 functions overall, including toast, bake, whole roast, air fry, convection and pizza — meaning you can cook pretty much anything in there however you like. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% Ninja Woodfire Oven & Smoker: was $399 now $279 at Amazon The Ninja Woodfire Oven & Smoker is a favorite with the Tom's Guide team. It makes amazing pizzas, smoked wings and many things in between. It's perfect to keep the summer vibes going all year long with delicious dishes. Read more Read less ▼