Don't let summer end — Ninja pizza ovens, blenders and coolers are up to 42% off at Amazon
These Ninja appliances are must-haves
Amazon is closing out the summer with a bunch of Ninja appliance deals. Whether you're hoping to extend grilling season into the fall, want to keep enjoying delicious smoothies, or even improve your knife skills while cooking — there are some discounts here that you definitely don't want to miss.
I've been searching the sale and have found up to 30% off Ninja appliances. I've listed all my favorites below, so keep scrolling to check them out.
Quick Links
- shop all Ninja deals at Amazon
- Ninja Blast Max: was $99 now $69
- Ninja Iced Coffee Maker: was $129 now $99
- Ninja Crispi 4-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer: was $179 now $159
- Ninja 10-Pc German Steel Knife Set: was $249 now $199
- Ninja Woodfire Oven & Smoker: was $399 now $279
- Ninja Luxe Café Premier: now $599
Ninja Deals
The Ninja Blast Max is capable of taking on any challenge you throw at it, including crushing ice and blitzing berries to make yummy smoothies. It comes with multiple blend settings to make sure your blender is using the right level of power for the task at hand, and the compact size means it’s a great option for anyone with a small kitchen.
Read moreRead less▼
Weekend brunch just got an upgrade. This vertical waffle maker has five shade settings so everyone gets their waffle exactly how they like it, plus a specialty setting for high-sugar batters like brownies (yes, really). The precision-pour cup takes the guesswork out of measuring, and audible alerts mean no more burnt disasters. Pair it with the Ninja CREAMi for the ultimate breakfast-dessert combo.
Read moreRead less▼
This stylish Ninja coffee maker comes in a gorgeous Sage colorway and is now on sale for $30 off. Whether you prefer pods or grounds, this device makes tasty brews in 7 sizes (6-oz. to 24-oz) and has a built-in, fold-away milk frother!
Read moreRead less▼
Create healthy juices from the comforts of your home with the Ninja Cold Press Juicer Pro. It features a powerful high torque motor and includes two one-touch programs that make it easy to operate. We also like that it has a pulp control that allows you to customize your juice with pulp or without.
Read moreRead less▼
Leave all the multi-tasking in the kitchen to one appliance with this Ninja blender. With four functions for smoothies, processing, dough, drinks and more it will quickly become your go-to kitchen appliance. With this ultimate appliance, you’ll be enjoying fresh, healthy drinks, homemade bread and sweet bakes.
Read moreRead less▼
The Ninja Crispi is one of Ninja's most interesting recent releases. It features a removable cooking lid and interchangeable glass containers to cook meals of a range of sizes. In our Ninja Crispi review, it earned a well-deserved 4.5 stars.
Read moreRead less▼
The FrostVault Go is a super convenient backpack cooler from Ninja. It's available in two sizes — this deal is for the 24-can version. It has a Chillseal Lid for maximum ice retention and a Cold Dry Zone to keep food separate and at a food-safe temperature, to ensure its freshness.
Read moreRead less▼
This 10-piece knife set from Ninja provides all the knives you need to cut, chop and dice your food. It also features a built-in knife sharpener, so you never have an excuse to use a blunt knife again — it'll keep them sharp for 10+ years.
Read moreRead less▼
We couldn’t recommend this toaster oven more. Although it has since been replaced by a newer model, the DCT401 is a previous winner on our list of the best toaster ovens. We love that it divides into two ovens you can access separately via the FlexDoor, so you can cook two things at once. There are 12 functions overall, including toast, bake, whole roast, air fry, convection and pizza — meaning you can cook pretty much anything in there however you like.
Read moreRead less▼
39% off is one of the biggest Ninja discounts you'll find right now. While this XL air fryer/oven takes up a lot of space, it offers plenty of cooking functions and perfect cooking results every time.
Read moreRead less▼
The Ninja Woodfire Oven & Smoker is a favorite with the Tom's Guide team. It makes amazing pizzas, smoked wings and many things in between. It's perfect to keep the summer vibes going all year long with delicious dishes.
Read moreRead less▼
It's not on sale, but the Ninja Luxe Café Premier is just that good. This 3-in-1 coffee machine brews quality espresso, drip coffee, and fast cold brew using its Barista Assist technology, an integrated grinder, and weight-based dosing. Plus, it makes creating pro-level microfoam easy, thanks to its Dual Froth system. Our reviewer called it "the best beginner-friendly espresso machine I’ve ever tested" in our Ninja Luxe Café coffee maker review.
Read moreRead less▼
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.