Run, don’t walk! I ran my fastest marathon in these New Balance running shoes, and they're $100 off right now in this secret Amazon sale
Grab them while you can
If I had $1 for every time someone asked me for a running shoe recommendation, I’d still be here, but I’d be a lot richer. I test running shoes for a living and have done so for the past decade, so I know what I’m looking for from a race day shoe.
Last April I ran a PR at the London Marathon, crossing the finish line in 3:30:02 (let’s not talk about those three seconds). The shoes on my feet? The New Balance FuelCell Supercomp Elite V5 which are $161 at Amazon. That's $103 off their regular $264 price.
The biggest saving on this shoe is in the red and white color I wore for the London Marathon, which is down to $161. The boysenberry/afterglow color is discounted to $163 right now, and the tangerine/peach color is $169. At the time of writing, there’s still plenty of sizes left in all different colorways. The men’s shoe is also on sale for $169 on Amazon.
This shoe is likely on sale as New Balance just released the V6 version of it’s staple racing shoe, but don’t let this put you off. It’s still an excellent shoe to wear on race day, with a scooped carbon fibre plate to propel you forwards.
The shoe has New Balance’s 100% PEBA foam, which is the lightest and bounciest in the brand’s range, but compared to the ZoomX foam used in Nike’s Vaporfly, it still feels balanced and stable underfoot.
While I found the New Balance SC Elite V4 a lot more stable, I’ve never felt unstable in the V5. In fact, I find it a lot more stable than some of its competitors. While $163 still isn’t the cheapest of shoes, it’s a great price for a technical racing shoe, that’s bound to propel you to your next PR.
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Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness Managing Editor, which means she looks after everything fitness-related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past ten years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone.
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