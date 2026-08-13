If I had $1 for every time someone asked me for a running shoe recommendation, I’d still be here, but I’d be a lot richer. I test running shoes for a living and have done so for the past decade, so I know what I’m looking for from a race day shoe.

Last April I ran a PR at the London Marathon, crossing the finish line in 3:30:02 (let’s not talk about those three seconds). The shoes on my feet? The New Balance FuelCell Supercomp Elite V5 which are $161 at Amazon. That's $103 off their regular $264 price.

This shoe is likely on sale as New Balance just released the V6 version of it’s staple racing shoe, but don’t let this put you off. It’s still an excellent shoe to wear on race day, with a scooped carbon fibre plate to propel you forwards.

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The shoe has New Balance’s 100% PEBA foam, which is the lightest and bounciest in the brand’s range, but compared to the ZoomX foam used in Nike’s Vaporfly, it still feels balanced and stable underfoot.

While I found the New Balance SC Elite V4 a lot more stable, I’ve never felt unstable in the V5. In fact, I find it a lot more stable than some of its competitors. While $163 still isn’t the cheapest of shoes, it’s a great price for a technical racing shoe, that’s bound to propel you to your next PR.