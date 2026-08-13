27 Home Depot deals worth shopping before summer ends — up to 50% off furniture, grills and decor
Make the most of the final weeks of summer
We’re more than halfway through summer — and with Labor Day weekend just around the corner, now’s the time to give your outdoor spaces one last refresh. If you have end-of-summer pool parties or backyard barbecues on the calendar, Home Depot has everything you need to help make the most of the season before it slips away.
In the market for some new outdoor cooking gear? The Home Depot has deals from top brands like Weber, Blackstone and more starting at $99. Additionally, you can grab high-quality patio furniture and decor starting at just $20. The sale also includes markdowns on gardening must-haves, appliances, lawnmowers, power tools and much more.
Below, I've rounded up my favorite outdoor deals to shop before summer turns into fall. Keep scrolling to check them out! Plus, check out our guide to the best Home Depot promo codes.
Quick Links (The Home Depot)
- shop all Home Depot deals
- Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off
- Appliance sale: up to 40% off
- Smart home: up to 40% off
- Patio furniture: up to 50% off
- Outdoor grills: deals from $99
- Tools and power equipment: up to $150
Quick Links (Other Retailers)
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- Adidas: deals from $6 @ Amazon
- Amazon: up to 50% off Sony, Blink, Apple
- Skechers: deals from $16 @ Amazon
- REI: 50% off Arc'teryx, Patagonia, more @ REI
- Crate & Barrel: up to 60% off home decor
- Ninja: appliances from $69 @ Amazon
- Nectar mattresses: up to 50% off @ Nectar
- We Made Too Much: top picks from $9 @ Lululemon
Editor's Choice
Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot
Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.
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Patio Dining Sale: deals from $110 @ Home Depot
You can get your patio fit for a feast with these sales on patio furniture at Home Depot. There are discounts up for grabs on everything from tables and chairs to umbrellas.
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Artificial plants: deals from $36 @ The Home Depot
Give your home a fresh look with the help of some artificial plants. The Home Depot has various pots, artificial grass walls, and more on sale from just $36. Best of all — they don't require regular maintenance like real plants do.
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Wood & rubber mulch: deals from $3 @ Home Depot
A gardening essential, Home Depot has deals on wood and rubber mulch starting from just $3. Brands include Earthgro and Vigoro, which will protect your garden and help your soil retain its moisture.
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Appliance sale: up to 40% off @ The Home Depot
If you need fresh appliances this winter check out this sale at The Home Depot. This retailer is slashing up to 40% off select fridges, washers, ranges and more from top brands.
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Lawnmowers: deals from $249 @ Home Depot
Home Depot has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $249. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Dewalt and more.
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This Royal Gourmet grill features 24 inches of cooking area, enough to serve up to 10 people. There's a built-in thermometer to make sure you're cooking at the perfect temperature, and a height-adjustable charcoal pan.
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Outdoor Furniture Deals
This Nuu Garden rug works both indoors and outdoors. I'm a big fan of the geometric woven design, and this rug is also UV-resistant and easy to clean with a damp cloth or hose.
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Grab this cushion and you chair will be more comfortable and more stylish. They come in a variety of colors and are suitable for outdoor use, with ties to keep them securely on your chairs.
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Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this raised garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. It features an innovative drainage system that prevents waterlogging and root rot. Plus, the garden bed is made of cedar for extra durability.
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Relax in ultimate comfort with this chaise lounge. It has an adjustable back, is made of durable, rust-proof aluminum. Meanwhile, the seat is made of long lasting, UV-resistant Textilene fabric.
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This set of two dining chairs is on sale for $170 at Home Depot. Each chair swivels 260 degrees and has a gentle rocking action, for a comfortable and relaxing feel. The frame is made of sturdy, durable iron and the seat is made of UV-resistant fabric that dries fast if it gets wet.
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The weather outside may be frightful, but this fire pit table will bring back the heat. Measuring 30 inches, this 50,000 BTU fire pit has an adjustable frame, a bronze finish and a natural slate table top. It's perfect for fall weather.
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This is the perfect affordable bistro set for your patio. It combines comfort, style and elegance in one and super-comfortable set of chairs and a table. It's sturdy, weather-resistant and will last for many years to come.
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This sturdy swing is the perfect place to relax outdoors. It features a convertible bed design, high weight capacity and a protective, adjustable canopy so you can kick back and relax. It also includes armrests that feature cupholders for your beverages.
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This outdoor umbrella will block the sun during the day with its UV-protected acrylic canopy fabric and light up the night with its solar-powered LED lights. The umbrella is made of durable aluminum and steel frame construction.
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This 3-piece set from Nuu Garden includes swivel bar chairs made of high-quality steel treated with rust and weather-resistant frames. The chairs also come with a footrest and armrest for added comfort.
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Heat things up with this eVita Propane Fire Pit Table! It's easy to use and creates a toasty firepit that's perfect to gather guests around. The convertible tabletop also has a lid to give you more counter space whenever you're not using the fire.
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Outfit your patio with some new furniture thanks to this discount on this Wicker 4-piece set. It's made out of weather-resistant rattan, and the soft cushions come in one of four colors. The accompanying tabletop is made of tempered glass.
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This super comfortable seating set is on sale for $326 at Home Depot. It comes with a loveseat, two armchairs and a glass-topped coffee table, soft water-resistant cushions and rust-resistant frames. You have your pick of five different cushion colors.
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Score a discount on this Joyside wicker patio set. It comes with two swivel chairs and a side table, making it a great center piece for your outdoor space. There are four different cushion color options to match your decor.
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Transform your dining space with this luxurious set that is both comfortable and stylish, expressing your style while also functioning for patio hangouts and backyard barbecues. The textilene chairs and matching dining table are guaranteed to withstand all weather elements and offer superb comfort and durability.
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This lovely outdoor dining set includes a table and six dining chairs that come with stain proof and fade resistant fabric cushions. They are sure to add a pop of color to any deck, patio or outdoor set up.
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This furniture set will get your whole patio looking stylish and comfortable. It comes with a 3-seat sofa, two swivel rocking chairs, two ottomans, and a corner table made of weather resistant rattan and steel. It also comes with a fire pit that's perfect for barbecues and toasting marshmallows.
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Fans and ACs
We love the Shark FlexBreeze misting fans — but this competitor from Ryobi is great if you need a more durable option while you're at work. There are two fan speeds and two mist settings, and it has a carry handle to make it easy to move around.
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One of the best air conditioners we've tested is on sale for $100 off. We rank LG's dual inverter smart air conditioner as the best for big rooms because it's extremely quiet and efficient.
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If you're looking for an air purifier, this Edendirect option will work in even large spaces. It features a HEPA filter which prevents impurities from re-circulating in your room and claims to be ultra-quiet for a peaceful night.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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