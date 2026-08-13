We’re more than halfway through summer — and with Labor Day weekend just around the corner, now’s the time to give your outdoor spaces one last refresh. If you have end-of-summer pool parties or backyard barbecues on the calendar, Home Depot has everything you need to help make the most of the season before it slips away.

In the market for some new outdoor cooking gear? The Home Depot has deals from top brands like Weber, Blackstone and more starting at $99. Additionally, you can grab high-quality patio furniture and decor starting at just $20. The sale also includes markdowns on gardening must-haves, appliances, lawnmowers, power tools and much more.

Below, I've rounded up my favorite outdoor deals to shop before summer turns into fall. Keep scrolling to check them out! Plus, check out our guide to the best Home Depot promo codes.

Editor's Choice

Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Patio Dining Sale: deals from $110 @ Home Depot

You can get your patio fit for a feast with these sales on patio furniture at Home Depot. There are discounts up for grabs on everything from tables and chairs to umbrellas. Read more Read less ▼

Artificial plants: deals from $36 @ The Home Depot

Give your home a fresh look with the help of some artificial plants. The Home Depot has various pots, artificial grass walls, and more on sale from just $36. Best of all — they don't require regular maintenance like real plants do. Read more Read less ▼

Wood & rubber mulch: deals from $3 @ Home Depot

A gardening essential, Home Depot has deals on wood and rubber mulch starting from just $3. Brands include Earthgro and Vigoro, which will protect your garden and help your soil retain its moisture. Read more Read less ▼

Appliance sale: up to 40% off @ The Home Depot

If you need fresh appliances this winter check out this sale at The Home Depot. This retailer is slashing up to 40% off select fridges, washers, ranges and more from top brands. Read more Read less ▼

Lawnmowers: deals from $249 @ Home Depot

Home Depot has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $249. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Dewalt and more. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor Furniture Deals

Kimunuk Lounge Chair Cushion: was $99 now $78 at The Home Depot Grab this cushion and you chair will be more comfortable and more stylish. They come in a variety of colors and are suitable for outdoor use, with ties to keep them securely on your chairs. Read more Read less ▼

Veikous Wooden Raised Garden Bed: was $118 now $101 at The Home Depot Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this raised garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. It features an innovative drainage system that prevents waterlogging and root rot. Plus, the garden bed is made of cedar for extra durability. Read more Read less ▼

Nuu Garden Iron Frame Swivel Dining Chair Set: was $269 now $170 at The Home Depot This set of two dining chairs is on sale for $170 at Home Depot. Each chair swivels 260 degrees and has a gentle rocking action, for a comfortable and relaxing feel. The frame is made of sturdy, durable iron and the seat is made of UV-resistant fabric that dries fast if it gets wet. Read more Read less ▼

Vivohome Outdoor Patio Swing with Canopy: was $248 now $195 at The Home Depot This sturdy swing is the perfect place to relax outdoors. It features a convertible bed design, high weight capacity and a protective, adjustable canopy so you can kick back and relax. It also includes armrests that feature cupholders for your beverages. Read more Read less ▼

eVita 50000BTU Propane Fire Pit Table: was $301 now $268 at The Home Depot Heat things up with this eVita Propane Fire Pit Table! It's easy to use and creates a toasty firepit that's perfect to gather guests around. The convertible tabletop also has a lid to give you more counter space whenever you're not using the fire. Read more Read less ▼

Nuu Garden Outdoor Dining Set: was $1,029 now $651 at The Home Depot This lovely outdoor dining set includes a table and six dining chairs that come with stain proof and fade resistant fabric cushions. They are sure to add a pop of color to any deck, patio or outdoor set up. Read more Read less ▼

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