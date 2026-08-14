23 best REI weekend deals to shop before summer ends — save up to 50% on Patagonia, Vuori, Arc'teryx and more
Apparel and gear deals for end of summer adventures
With summer winding down and fall just around the corner, now is the perfect time to squeeze in those last-minute adventures before back to school season kicks into gear. If you're looking for some apparel to help you seamlessly transition between season and prepare you for the great outdoors, look no further than REI.
The retailer is currently hosting an end of summer sale with up to 50% off brands like Patagonia, On, Arc'teryx and The North Face. However, one of my favorite sales comes courtesy of Vuori. REI just restocked tons of sale styles from the brand with up to 40% off, and they’re perfect for shifting your wardrobe from summer to fall.
REI is also discounting camping essentials, with up to 30% off items like tents, backpacks, sleeping bags and much more. Below, I've rounded up all the REI deals that caught my eye. Keep scrolling to check out the styles I actually recommend shopping.
Quick Links
- shop REI's weekend sale
- Camping gear: up to 30% off
- Vuori: up to 40% off
- Arc'teryx: apparel from $24
- Columbia: apparel from $14
- Patagonia: apparel/accessories from $15
- Marmot: apparel from $15
- The North Face: apparel from $16
- Yeti: water bottles from $17
- Adidas: sports bras/shirts from $19
- Saucony: running gear from $46
My Favorite REI Sales
Vuori: up to 40% off @ REI
From their famously buttery-smooth leggings and joggers to the best breathable tank tops and more, Vuori apparel is rarely on sale. But REI is currently knocking up to 40% on select styles for men and women.
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Footwear: up to 25% off @ REI
REI's latest sale is slashing the prices on some of the top footwear brands like Hoka, On, Keen, Brooks, Merrell and so many more. Whether you need a new pair of running shoes or hiking boots, REI has you covered with up to 25% off best-selling styles.
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Patagonia: up to 50% off @ REI
Whether you're heading out on an adventure or you're just looking for some new wardrobe pieces, Patagonia is the perfect brand to shop for stylish and rugged clothes and accessories. Especially right now since REI is knocking up to 50% off some of our favorite styles.
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Camping deals: up to 30% off @ REI
Do you have some hiking or camping trips coming up on the agenda? Well, we have some exciting news for you! REI is slashing the prices on everything you need for your adventures, including tents, backpacks, sleeping bags and much more.
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This fan-favorite camping tent features a ripstop seat and tentlike frame that surpassed REI's durability tests. You can also bring it literally anywhere thanks to its lightweight design and easy setup.
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This 2-person, 3-season tent is a whopping 36% off right now at REI! It features an oversized front vestibule with 2 awning doors that provide plenty of space for gear storage or just hanging out in a covered space.
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REI Men's Apparel
There are two colors sporting this discount, but I'm a personal fan of this stylish hue called Heron Blue on the site for its timeless look. With microventilated fabric, this tee is perfect for running, workouts and hitting the trails.
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A cozy hoodie, the Sahara Shade Hoodie lives up to its name with UPF 50+ fabric that shields from UV rays while also being stretchy and moisture-wicking. You can also grab the women's version of the hoodie for $41.
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The Glacier Fleece Quarter-Zip is a highly versatile garment that works both as an outer-layer and as a mid-layer, depending on temps. Plus, this deal is on the Dusk Blue variant, which I find very easy on the eyes.
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The Norvan Downword T-Shirt is a lightweight moisture-wicking tee designed for trail running but is an excellent tee for any outdoor adventure. It is water resistant and has an 'anti-odor' finish to keep you fresh on the trails. Take advantage of this deal now and save 21%!
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This classic Patagonia fleece pull-over is the ideal garment for lounging. Soft, oh-so-warm, and delightfully stylish, the Snap-T Fleece represents a whole lot of coziness for just $82.
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The Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip is nothing short of pure magic. This back-pocket-packable pull-over weighs about as much as a deck of playing cards, yet offers seriously solid protection from the rain, wind and chill.
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This chic zip-up jacket is designed with backpackers and hikers in mind. Weighing just over six ounces, it's made from synthetic fabric with UPF 50+ sun protection. Nice and breathable, the fabric is also moisture-wicking to keep you dry.
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Durable, water repellent and cozy, the Patagonia Nano Puff is the ultimate jacket. It can also pack up small when you're done wearing it. Save on our favorite Patagonia jacket right now by shopping from REI.
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The Nano-Air Ultralight is one of the best jackets I’ve ever tested and a go-to in my daily rotation thanks to its use of super-soft and breathable materials with easy-roll-up sleeves and a comfortable, slightly fitted design. It’s also rarely on sale for as much as 35% off.
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REI Women's Apparel
Hit the road or trail running in this Brooks shirt that wicks away sweat to keep you comfy. It features a higher neckline that works with your hydration vest and thumbholes to help keep the sleeves in place while you're on the move.
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This racerback, crew neck tank top features a breathable fabric that wicks moisture away and dries quickly, making it perfect for longer hikes. It's soft, comfortable and built for performance.
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Not sure if you want to wear pants or shorts on your next hike? No problem! These versatile pants offer style, comfort — and removable legs. You can take them from hiking pants to shorts in just second thanks removable zip off legs. They're also quick drying and stretchy.
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These heavyweight bottoms from Arc’teryx just got a massive discount. Arc’teryx’s Polygiene treatment helps with odor, while the Torrent brushed fleece is soft against your skin.
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I have my eye on this Vuori crew top that's made with a high-performance stretch fabric that wicks moisture, dries fast and blocks the sun's harmful rays. It's perfect for workouts, running errands or just hanging out around the house.
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The Kikash Wind Jacket is built for those days when the wind won't quit. The durable nylon fabric shrugs off mountain gusts while keeping you mobile, and reflective details add crucial visibility for early starts or late finishes. The secure zip pockets and snug elastic hem make it a reliable companion for unpredictable conditions.
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Durable, water repellent and cozy, the Patagonia Nano Puff is the ultimate jacket. It can also pack up small when you're done wearing it. Save on our favorite Patagonia jacket right now by shopping from REI.
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Lightweight, comfortable and breathable, this durable waterproof and windproof jacket will protect you from the elements without sacrificing features or packability. It's a great option for layering or wearing on its own.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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