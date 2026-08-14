With summer winding down and fall just around the corner, now is the perfect time to squeeze in those last-minute adventures before back to school season kicks into gear. If you're looking for some apparel to help you seamlessly transition between season and prepare you for the great outdoors, look no further than REI.

The retailer is currently hosting an end of summer sale with up to 50% off brands like Patagonia, On, Arc'teryx and The North Face. However, one of my favorite sales comes courtesy of Vuori. REI just restocked tons of sale styles from the brand with up to 40% off, and they’re perfect for shifting your wardrobe from summer to fall.

REI is also discounting camping essentials, with up to 30% off items like tents, backpacks, sleeping bags and much more. Below, I've rounded up all the REI deals that caught my eye. Keep scrolling to check out the styles I actually recommend shopping.

My Favorite REI Sales

Vuori: up to 40% off @ REI

From their famously buttery-smooth leggings and joggers to the best breathable tank tops and more, Vuori apparel is rarely on sale. But REI is currently knocking up to 40% on select styles for men and women. Read more Read less ▼

Footwear: up to 25% off @ REI

REI's latest sale is slashing the prices on some of the top footwear brands like Hoka, On, Keen, Brooks, Merrell and so many more. Whether you need a new pair of running shoes or hiking boots, REI has you covered with up to 25% off best-selling styles. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia: up to 50% off @ REI

Whether you're heading out on an adventure or you're just looking for some new wardrobe pieces, Patagonia is the perfect brand to shop for stylish and rugged clothes and accessories. Especially right now since REI is knocking up to 50% off some of our favorite styles. Read more Read less ▼

Camping deals: up to 30% off @ REI

Do you have some hiking or camping trips coming up on the agenda? Well, we have some exciting news for you! REI is slashing the prices on everything you need for your adventures, including tents, backpacks, sleeping bags and much more. Read more Read less ▼

REI Co-op Flexlite Camp Chair: was $89 now $66 at REI This fan-favorite camping tent features a ripstop seat and tentlike frame that surpassed REI's durability tests. You can also bring it literally anywhere thanks to its lightweight design and easy setup. Read more Read less ▼

Big Agnes Wyoming Trail 2 Tent: was $649 now $415 at REI This 2-person, 3-season tent is a whopping 36% off right now at REI! It features an oversized front vestibule with 2 awning doors that provide plenty of space for gear storage or just hanging out in a covered space. Read more Read less ▼

REI Men's Apparel

REI Co-op Swiftland Running Tee (Men's): was $45 now $32 at REI There are two colors sporting this discount, but I'm a personal fan of this stylish hue called Heron Blue on the site for its timeless look. With microventilated fabric, this tee is perfect for running, workouts and hitting the trails. Read more Read less ▼

Arc'teryx Norvan Downword Logo T-Shirt (Men's): was $90 now $71 at REI The Norvan Downword T-Shirt is a lightweight moisture-wicking tee designed for trail running but is an excellent tee for any outdoor adventure. It is water resistant and has an 'anti-odor' finish to keep you fresh on the trails. Take advantage of this deal now and save 21%! Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% Patagonia Houdini Half-zip: was $139 now $100 at REI The Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip is nothing short of pure magic. This back-pocket-packable pull-over weighs about as much as a deck of playing cards, yet offers seriously solid protection from the rain, wind and chill. Read more Read less ▼

Arc'teryx Sima Hoody (Men's): was $160 now $119 at REI This chic zip-up jacket is designed with backpackers and hikers in mind. Weighing just over six ounces, it's made from synthetic fabric with UPF 50+ sun protection. Nice and breathable, the fabric is also moisture-wicking to keep you dry. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket (Men's): was $229 now $148 at REI Durable, water repellent and cozy, the Patagonia Nano Puff is the ultimate jacket. It can also pack up small when you're done wearing it. Save on our favorite Patagonia jacket right now by shopping from REI. Read more Read less ▼

REI Women's Apparel

Brooks High Point Long-Sleeve Shirt (Women's): was $66 now $45 at REI Hit the road or trail running in this Brooks shirt that wicks away sweat to keep you comfy. It features a higher neckline that works with your hydration vest and thumbholes to help keep the sleeves in place while you're on the move. Read more Read less ▼

Free Country Get Out There Convertible Pants (Women's): was $70 now $48 at REI Not sure if you want to wear pants or shorts on your next hike? No problem! These versatile pants offer style, comfort — and removable legs. You can take them from hiking pants to shorts in just second thanks removable zip off legs. They're also quick drying and stretchy. Read more Read less ▼

Vuori Daydream Crew Top (Women's): was $68 now $53 at REI I have my eye on this Vuori crew top that's made with a high-performance stretch fabric that wicks moisture, dries fast and blocks the sun's harmful rays. It's perfect for workouts, running errands or just hanging out around the house. Read more Read less ▼

The North Face Kikash Wind Jacket (Women's): was $150 now $75 at REI The Kikash Wind Jacket is built for those days when the wind won't quit. The durable nylon fabric shrugs off mountain gusts while keeping you mobile, and reflective details add crucial visibility for early starts or late finishes. The secure zip pockets and snug elastic hem make it a reliable companion for unpredictable conditions. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket (Women's): was $239 now $159 at REI Durable, water repellent and cozy, the Patagonia Nano Puff is the ultimate jacket. It can also pack up small when you're done wearing it. Save on our favorite Patagonia jacket right now by shopping from REI. Read more Read less ▼

Arc'teryx Beta SL Jacket (Men's): was $500 now $299 at REI Lightweight, comfortable and breathable, this durable waterproof and windproof jacket will protect you from the elements without sacrificing features or packability. It's a great option for layering or wearing on its own. Read more Read less ▼