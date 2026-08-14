This budget QLED TV is my pick for people who want decent performance for less — and it just crashed to its lowest price yet of $598

As much as I love talking about high-end luxury TVs, the truth of the matter is that I rarely recommend them to friends, family and the readers who reach out to me. It makes sense — most of us can’t afford ‘em. Similarly, seldom do I help someone shop for the cheapest TV on shelves.

Instead, most people approach me about affordable models that nevertheless perform with a little oomph. In other words, the idea is to stay within a reasonable budget without surrendering one’s ability to ooh and aah at a fun, impressive-looking new toy.

This year, few TVs fit this bill as well as the Hisense U6SF Pro. It’s an enhanced version of the brand’s entry-level Mini-LED TV, and because of its step-up performance, I’ve recently recommended it to a few people in my life looking to upgrade on a budget. Today, the 65-inch Hisense U6SF is on sale for $598 at Amazon— a ridiculously steep discount that includes 46% off its original price.

Save 46% ($501) Hisense 65" U6SF Pro 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,099 now $598 at Amazon This affordable Mini-LED TV is somewhere between an entry-level and mid-range model, but there's no denying that it packs a ton of value behind a relatively reasonable price tag. Two of its four HDMI inputs feature 2.1 functionality (like support for 4K games up to 144Hz) and the screen is outfitted with a glare-free finish.

We’re still working on a full-length review of the U6SF Pro, but I can share a couple of key figures from our test results that tell some of the story.

The U6SF’s display is built around Mini-LED backlighting and offers a peak brightness between 1,200 and 1,400 nits depending on content and picture mode. That means it’s plenty bright enough for daytime viewing, and with the lights dim, the U6SF Pro’s ability to drive a ton of luminance to small, specular highlights will allow HDR movies and shows to carry a proper, cinematic look.

Quantum-dot color is along for the ride, which is part of the reason why the Pro covers an impressive amount of the BT.2020 color gamut for a TV in its price range (about 75%). According to our tests, in its most-accurate picture mode, its hues are appropriately dialed-in, too.

According to our tests, in its most-accurate picture mode, its hues are appropriately dialed-in.

When it comes to the finer details of picture quality, the U6SF Pro doesn’t offer the sort of finesse you might experience on a higher-end TV, but it’s got the hardware to showcase a bright, colorful picture with accuracy. That’s not easy to find in the $400-to-$600 price range.

Nor is it easy, for this price, to find a glare-free screen and a native refresh rate of 144Hz (though folks with a fleet of devices will need to settle for just a pair of HDMI 2.1-compatible inputs out of four).

One thing to note is that, unlike other 2026 Hisense TVs, the U6SF Pro is built around Amazon’s Fire TV smart platform. It’s not my first or second choice for everyday streaming (those honors go to Roku and Google TV), but it runs the majority of the most-popular streaming apps and will integrate seamlessly into an Alexa-powered home.

In a time chock-full of fantastically expensive (but nonetheless stunning) TVs, budget-friendly sets like the U6SF Pro are quietly becoming better than the mid-range models of yesteryear. It earns its designation as an upscale version of an entry-level option.

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