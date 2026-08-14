3 new to Netflix shows to binge-watch this weekend — including an intense drama based on a shocking true story (August 14-16)

If you need an excuse to stay out of the hot August sun, Netflix is offering plenty of new TV shows that will have you drawing the curtains and staying indoors all weekend long.

However, with so much choice, you might spend more time trying to choose what to watch on Netflix than actually enjoying great streaming series. That’s why I’m here to cut through the clutter and deliver you a trio of popular picks worth watching this weekend. Including a British limited series based on a true story, and a guilty-pleasure teen drama that gets messy. And there’s also a new reality dating show… if that’s your thing.

These are the new Netflix shows to stream this weekend. Add to your watchlist if you want to settle down to some binge-watching now.

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‘My Life with the Walter Boys’

My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix subscribers are clearly enjoying their return to Silver Falls, as the third season of teen drama “My Life with the Walter Boys” remains locked at No. 1 on the platform’s top 10 most-watched list. The series has a dedicated fanbase, and with its melodramatic love triangle heating up, season 3 hasn’t skipped a beat. Whether you’re returning to the Falls or starting from scratch, “My Life with Walter Boys” is a real guilty pleasure.

In her review of the latest 10-episode season, Tom’s Guide’s own Alix Blackburn said, “‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ season 3 is messy, overstuffed, and occasionally overwhelming, but its addictive romance, lovable characters, and bingeable drama make it hard to resist." Sure, this Netflix series falls into predictable teen drama grooves, but who doesn’t love a knotty love triangle?

Watch "My Life with the Walter Boys" on Netflix now

‘Let’s Marry Harry’

Let's Marry Harry | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Speaking of guilty pleasure watches, Netflix’s increasingly vast slate of vapid reality TV shows has been expanded with “Let’s Marry Harry.” The Harry in question is Harry Jowsey, an Australian television personality and social media influencer (aren’t they all) who has appeared in reality favorites, “Too Hot to Handle,” “The Amazing Race,” Love Island,” and “Dancing with the Stars.” Now he’s got his very own TV show on Netflix.

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Taking cues from shows like “The Bachelor,” Harry claims to be done with the dating game and now wants to settle down. So, 20 women compete for the opportunity to marry Harry. Offering advice are some of Harry’s closest friends, including his ex-girlfriend (I guess exes can stay friends) and television presenter Amanda Kloots. As per the genre traditions, this show is glossy and overedited, but reality obsessives will likely enjoy it.

Watch "Let’s Marry Harry" on Netflix now

‘The Bombing of Pan Am 103’

The Bombing of Pan Am 103 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

When a TV show is based on a true story, it adds to the intensity. Knowing that the events on screen really happened makes every moment hit harder. That’s the case for “The Bombing of Pan Am 103,” a British limited series that arrived on Netflix at the end of July after debuting on the BBC in the U.K. in the spring. This six-part show chronicles the deadliest terrorist attack in British history and the investigation that followed.

On 21 December 1988, Pan Am flight 103 was on course from London Heathrow to New York’s JFK airport. While flying over the town of Lockerbie, Scotland, a bomb in the hold detonated, resulting in 270 casualties, including the death of 11 local residents on the ground. The show follows the investigation by the British and U.S. governments to find those responsible for this horrific attack and stars Connor Swindells, Merritt Wever, Patrick J. Adams and Eddie Marsan.

Watch "The Bombing of Pan Am 103" on Netflix now

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