<a id="elk-2a003bcc-6890-4fda-8c34-d7e44b988bb3"></a><h2 id="nintendo-switch-2-is-very-slightly-discounted">Nintendo Switch 2 is (very slightly) discounted!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="de508cd1-37ca-4144-bf88-d42125ae73ef"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="kKgqmUWhT5dBTk8aiNzWjP" name="switch2-bf-deals" alt="Playing a Switch 2 with a deal badge on the image" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/kKgqmUWhT5dBTk8aiNzWjP.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="a924a87a-a034-4bc8-a76a-36e410e30ac4">Welcome to the week of Black Friday. Yes, the American retail holiday is now a mainstay of the British shopping calendar and it's the <em>best</em> time to snag those Christmas gifts for friends and family.</p><p>And the one product that's generated more buzz than anything else this year has to be the Nintendo Switch 2. Good news! That <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0F2T4JFVG" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">console is currently reduced by 3% over at Amazon</a> saving you a tenner on the system.</p><p>Okay, it's not the greatest deal ever sold but listen, discounts on Nintendo hardware don't come around very often so whenever we see one, it's worth shouting about.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div><ul id="be0f6070-98a9-45a0-8002-4e1f6f08f480"><li><strong>Nintendo Switch 2: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0F2T4JFVG" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was &pound;395 now &pound;385 at Amazon</strong></a></li></ul>