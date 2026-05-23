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Saatva Memorial Day sale LIVE — I'm tracking all the best deals on the Saatva Classic, the HD, Saatva Latex Hybrid and more
Saatva's big Memorial Day sale is live, and the best deal of the year is back for everyone looking to take home the Saatva Classic, Memory Foam Hybrid, and other more affordable Saatva luxury hotel beds
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By Claire Davies Contributions from Nicola Appleton published
Saatva Memorial Day sale: quick menu
The Saatva Memorial Day sale is well underway this Saturday morning, marking one of the absolute best weekends of the year to shop the brand's luxury mattress range. So if you've been waiting until Memorial Day to buy a Saatva mattress, your patience has paid off.
Here are the two best ways to save at Saatva this morning:
- Save $400 on all mattresses at Saatva with Tom's Guide's exclusive deal — this gives you the biggest saving if you’re spending under $3,500.
- Save up to $625 in Saatva’s official sale — choose this if you&r