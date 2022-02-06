iPhone SE 3 vs. Google Pixel 6a: Which budget phone could win?

This spring is a shaping up to feature an iPhone SE 3 vs. Google Pixel 6a showdown. Both Apple and Google are rumored to be planning phone releases in the coming months that update their budget offerings, as the two tech giants compete to see who can make the best cheap phone.

While neither phone has been confirmed yet, we know the most about the iPhone SE 3, thanks to various rumors. It looks like this budget iPhone upgrade is aimed at adding 5G connectivity to the SE. The phone is also in line to get a much more powerful processor, and we'd expect camera improvements, too (though not necessarily a second rear lens to join the iPhone SE's single camera).

The Pixel 6a is more mysterious, as the primary rumor surrounds its release date at this point — sources say Google is going with a spring launch after rolling out the Pixel 5a in late summer last year. That sets up a head-to-head confrontation with whatever iPhone SE Apple releases — especially if the Pixel 6a ends up adopting some of the capabilities introduced with the Pixel 6 last fall.

The iPhone SE 3 vs. Google Pixel 6a showdown figures to be a closely fought battle. Here's how it's shaping up based on the rumors we've heard up until now.

iPhone SE 3 vs. Google Pixel 6a: Rumored specs

iPhone SE 3 (rumored) Google Pixel 6a (rumored) Screen size 4.7 inches 6.2 inches Refresh rate 60Hz 60Hz CPU A15 Bionic Google Tensor Rear cameras 12MP 12MP wide; 12MP ultrawide Front camera 7MP 8MP Battery size Unknown 4,800 mAh Software iOS 15 Android 12

iPhone SE 3 vs. Google Pixel 6a: Rumored price and availability

Apple and Google both offer high-end flagships with prices to match, but the iPhone SE and Pixel A Series phones give the two companies a chance to compete for budget-minded shoppers. That should continue with the upcoming models, though we've heard little about what prices to expect for either phone.

The Pixel 5a and iPhone SE 2020 fought a fierce battle and so will the Pixel 6a and iPhone SE 3. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The current iPhone SE costs $399, and you can assume Apple will do what it can to stick to that price for the iPhone SE 3. For one thing, it would let Apple boast that it was offering a 5G capable phone for less than $400; for another, it would beat the Pixel 5a's current price.

After the Pixel 4a undercut the iPhone's price by $50, Google boosted the price on the Pixel 5a to $449. Chalk it up to the cost of adding both 5G compatibility and an ultrawide angle lens to the back of the phone. It's unclear if Google can lower the cost of the Pixel 6a any, but you'd certainly expect the company will do what it can to keep the phone's price from inching upward.

Rumors point to the iPhone SE 3 debuting at an Apple product event in April or May, though the latest report suggest that Apple is planning a March 8 event to show off its next phone. That would give the new iPhone a head start over the Pixel 6a, which is rumored to be making its debut in May when Google holds its annual developers conference. Launching a phone there wouldn't be unprecedented — the Pixel 3a debuted at that same event in 2019.

iPhone SE 3 vs. Google Pixel 6a: Design and display

We're not anticipating a big change for the iPhone SE 3 from the current model. While initial rumors floated the idea that Apple could introduce a new design that mirrors the look of the phone maker's current flagships, chatter lately about the iPhone SE 3 suggests that it's going to adopt the same look as the iPhone SE 2020. In other words, expect Touch ID sensor on the bottom bezel and a chunky bezel up top to house the selfie cam — the same look as 2017's iPhone 8.

iPhone SE 3 concept render (Image credit: Concept Creator/LetsGoDigital)

In contrast, Google could shake things up with the Pixel 6a. For its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro series last fall, Google introduced a distinctive new look in which a horizontal camera bar stretches across the back of that phone. That design could find its way to the Pixel 6a if Google wants to keep things looking consistent.

Pixel 6a metal dummy (Image credit: Fathom Braceles / xleaks7)

With the iPhone SE 3 keeping the same design as before, we'd expect a 4.7-inch display. Given that neither the iPhone 13 nor the iPhone 13 mini support a faster refresh rate than 60Hz, it's a safe bet the iPhone SE 3 won't feature a fast refresh rate, either.

Fast-refresh rates have yet to find their way into Google's A Series phones, and that trend could continue with the Pixel 6a, should Google want to differentiate that device from the Pixel 6 flagships. Rumors suggest the Pixel 6a's screen will come in at 6.2 inches — bigger than the iPhone SE 3's likely display size, but smaller than what Google offered with the Pixel 5a.

iPhone SE 3 vs. Google Pixel 6a: Cameras

After adding a second lens, the Pixel 5a firmly established itself as one of the best camera phones around on a budget. While Google's intelligent photo features still carry the day, the 16MP, 117-degree ultrawide camera on the Pixel 5a gives that device added flexibility, helping Google's phone to come out on top in our Pixel 5a vs. iPhone SE photo face-off.

Cameras on the Pixel 6a and iPhone SE 3 may not look that different from the Pixel 5a and iPhone SE 2020 shown here. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

You have to assume dual cameras will be coming back to the Pixel 6a with the only question being whether Google boosts the resolution of the main sensor beyond 12MP. For now, the only camera rumor we have to go on for the Pixel 6a forecasts a 12MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera and 8MP selfie camera.

Should the iPhone SE 3 stick with the current design, that would seem to imply that Apple is sticking with the single rear camera for its new phone. That's not necessarily a bad thing — like Google, Apple has strengthened its computational photography to the point where camera software does a lot of heavy lifting to produce top shots. The addition of a more powerful processor to the next iPhone SE will also help with post-processing.

For the iPhone SE 3, the key will be to add a Night mode — a feature absent from the current iPhone SE, and one where other budget phones enjoy a decided edge over Apple's offering. We wouldn't expect to see the Cinematic mode featured on the iPhone 13 that shifts focus in videos, as we suspect the iPhone SE 3 will lack the hardware to support that feature.

iPhone SE 3 vs. Google Pixel 6a: Performance and 5G

Normally, any performance face-off between one of Apple's phones and an Android device is a mere formality, given Apple's success at building the fastest mobile chipsets we've tested. But the iPhone SE 3 vs. Google Pixel 6a face-off offers an intriguing new development.

We'd still expect the iPhone SE 3 to win out on any benchmark tests. Apple typically equips its budget phones with the silicon that powered the flagship releases of the preceding fall. In the case of the iPhone SE 3, that will likely by the A15 Bionic chip that made its debut with the iPhone 13. Our iPhone 13 benchmarks revealed A15-powered devices easily outperform the best Android phones — even the Pixel 6 and its Tensor chip.

(Image credit: Google)

But there's more to Google's Tensor chipset than performance. Google designed the chipset with an emphasis on machine learning. That, in turn, has powered some helpful new experiences on the Pixel 6 phones like live audio dictation for text messages and advanced call screening features. And that's relevant to the Pixel 6a because rumors suggest the Tensor silicon is headed to Google's lower-cost phone.

While the iPhone SE 3 and its likely A15 chip should outmuscle the Pixel 6a in timed tasks and multitasking, Google's low-cost phone could rely on its Tensor engine to pull off tricks the Apple device simply can't. We're looking forward to see how this battle shakes down.

Regardless of which chip the respective phones use, both are likely to support 5G connectivity. Google's A series phones added 5G with the Pixel 4a lineup in 2020, and the reason Apple is rushing out a new SE model just two years after the iPhone SE 2020's debut is to add 5G support to one of its least expensive phones.

iPhone SE 3 vs. Google Pixel 6a: Battery life and charging

Both phones could stand to improve upon the battery life of their predecessors. The iPhone SE lasted 9 hours, 18 minutes on our battery test, in which we have phones surf the web over cellular until they run out of power. The Pixel 5a fared better at 9 hours and 45 minutes, though both times are below the average for smartphones (only slightly below in the case of the Pixel).

Google may be looking to address that by increasing the battery size of its upcoming phone. Leaked specs suggest the Pixel 6a will have a 4,800 mAh battery, up slightly from the 4,680 mAh cell in the Pixel 5a.

iPhone SE 3 concept design (Image credit: Apple Lab)

Since Apple is expected to keep the iPhone SE's design for its new phone, increasing the battery size may be tough, though the company did manage to do that with all four iPhone 13 models, which were the same size as their predecessors. The move paid off, too, as battery life increased across the board for the iPhone 13 over the iPhone 12.

We wouldn't expect a change in charging speed for the iPhone SE 3, since Apple hasn't budged from 20W charging for its flagship phones. The Pixel 6a is tipped to get 30W charging, which would certainly be an improvement over the Pixel 5a and its 18W speeds.

iPhone SE 3 vs. Google Pixel 6a: Software and special features

One of the safest bets to make about either phone is that they'll run the latest versions of their respective softwares — iOS 15 in the case of the iPhone SE 3 and Android 12 for the Pixel 6a. Google offers three years of software support for its phones, so your Pixel 6a should be good through Android 15. Of course, the original iPhone SE released six years ago can still run the latest iOS version, so this is one area where Apple still trumps Google.

Where the Pixel 6a could stand out is if it gets the Tensor chip Google introduced last fall. That would potentially give it access to some of the AI-powered capabilities that help the Pixel 6 phones stand out. The question is whether all those AI features would be enabled on the Pixel 6a or whether Google would hold some back to differentiate its budget phone from its flagship devices.

iPhone SE 3 vs. Google Pixel 6a: Outlook

We've got some time before the iPhone SE 3 vs. Google Pixel 6a showdown begins, especially if the two phone makers stick to the rumored release dates of April and May. When the phones do arrive, this figures to be a particularly intriguing battle, given what Google's Tensor silicon could do for its budget phone.

Ultimately, though, any iPhone/Pixel comparison generally hinges on how the cameras perform, so we're eager to see if Apple's rumored single-lens iPhone SE can get the upper hand on a dual-lens Google handset. We're also curious to find out if Apple can keep the iPhone SE's price below $400, even with the likely addition of 5G support, which would also tilt things in the iPhone's favor.

Stay tuned to find out how the iPhone SE 3 and Pixel 6a answer these questions.