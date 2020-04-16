iPhone SE 2020 deal gets you free $50 Best Buy gift card

Preorders for the new iPhone SE 2020 kick off April 17 at 8 a.m. EDT/5 a.m. PDT. However, if you're looking for iPhone SE deals — we've spotted the first one.

For a limited time, Best Buy is offering a free $50 Best Buy gift card with the preorder and activation of any new iPhone SE 2020. The phone itself starts at $399.99. That's the best iPhone SE deal available right now. (Make sure to check out our how to pre-order the new iPhone SE guide for details on where else to pre-order).

iPhone SE 2020: free $50 gift card @ Best Buy

The iPhone SE 2020 houses a fast A13 Bionic chip, 4.7-inch Retina display, Touch ID sensor, and wireless charging. Although there's only one camera on the front and back, they get a boost from Apple's machine learning tricks to capture portraits. Face ID fans will also be bummed to learn that the new iPhone SE doesn't support that feature. Despite those few limitations, it's still an excellent phone if you don't require cutting-edge horsepower.

Remember, pre-orders begin the morning of April 17.