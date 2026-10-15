"Hometown Giants" offers a behind-the-scenes look at the takeover of the Vancouver Giants hockey team by musician Michael Buble and TV personality Drew Scott.

Here's how to watch "Hometown Giants" from anywhere with a VPN.

'Hometown Giants' release date and streaming options "Hometown Giants" will drop on Prime Video on Friday, October 16, 2026.

• Global — Prime Video

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Hot on the heels of shows like "Welcome to Wrexham", another Canadian icon has taken the step into sports team ownership, as Michael Buble looks to revive the fortunes of junior hockey franchise, the Vancouver Giants. He does so with the help of TV presenter Drew Scott, and thanks to "Hometown Giants", you can see the ups and downs of the whole journey.

Across six episodes, directors Michael Hamilton and Joseph Schweers give an insight into the inner working of the team, allow us to get to know the young players who are balancing their hockey ambitions with high school and teenage life. Meanwhile, we'll see Buble and Scott attempting to bring back the glory days for the Giants, who haven't won a championship since 2007.

If you're ready to see if they can achieve that dream, read on and find out how to watch "Hometown Giants" online from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch 'Hometown Giants' for free? As the global rollout for "Hometown Giants" is on Prime Video, new users can get a 30-day free Prime trial. That means you can watch "Hometown Giants" for free before you have to start paying. Remember, if you're not in your home country now, you'll need a VPN, we recommend NordVPN, to watch your regular stream from abroad.

Watch 'Hometown Giants' from anywhere with a VPN

Traveling and blocked from your usual streaming services? A VPN, or virtual private network, lets your device appear to be back in your home country so you can securely use your existing subscriptions while abroad.

Tom’s Guide recommends NordVPN for streaming because it offers fast speeds, works across loads of devices and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

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Use NordVPN to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Hometown Giants" from anywhere in the world.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're outside the U.S. but want to watch the show as usual, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy. Head over to your streaming platform of choice (Prime Video in this case) and watch "Hometown Giants".

How to watch 'Hometown Giants' on Prime Video globally

"Hometown Giants" is rolling out globally on Amazon Prime Video and that'll be the only place to watch the doc.

Whether you're in the U.S, U.K., Australia, or Canada, the series will drop on Prime from Friday, October 16.

You'll need to be a Prime Video customer to stream "Hometown Giants". Prices are as follows in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia:



U.S. — $8.99/month

U.K. — £5.99/month

CAN — CA$9.99/month

AUS — AU$9.99/month That is for the Prime Video access alone (no Prime delivery) and the basic packages, which will include adverts. Those abroad can access their version of Prime Video using NordVPN (75% off).

'Hometown Giants' trailer

Hometown Giants | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

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