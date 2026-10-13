First Episode: Saturday, March 21 2026 UK Broadcast: SKY One UK Stream: NOW US Stream: Peacock

Since 1975, Saturday Night Live has been a mainstay of American TV, produced by the legendary Lorne Michaels. SNL has given some of comedy's brightest talents their first break, with superstars such as Eddie Murphy and Will Ferrell being cast member alumni.

But it's not just stars thats SNL has given us. 11 classic films, including Blues Brothers and Wayne's World, began their lives as SNL sketches.

It's clear to see that the world already owes a lot to Saturday Night Live, but the gift hasn't stopped giving yet..

SNL UK has landed, featuring a young, vibrant cast of Britain's best and brightest. Read on If you want to know how you can watch the UK's take on SNL from anywhere with a VPN

How to Watch SNL UK from anywhere in the world

Not watching the UK? A VPN, or virtual private network, can make your device appear to be back in your home country so you can log in to the streaming services you already pay for while you’re away.

We’ve tested all the major options, and NordVPN remains one of the best VPN services right now. It’s fast, easy to use, and works across phones, laptops, tablets, streaming sticks, and smart TVs. There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it with very little risk.

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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch SNL UK from anywhere in the world.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're outside the UK but want to watch the show as usual, you'd select a UK server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to Sky and watch SNL UK as normal.

How to Watch SNL UK in the US

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SNL UK is available to stream from Peacock the day after the episode airs.

Not in the States? Using a VPN, you can make it seem like you're back home. That way, you can access all yours stream just how you normally would.

Can I watch SNL UK in Australia?

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HBO Max is the home of SNL UK down under. A subscription will currently set you back AU$9.99.

Away from home? You can appear as if you are using a VPN.

Is SNL UK Available in Canada?

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Viewers from the Great White North will be able to access SNL UK a couple of ways.

Those with cable will be able to catch it live via the CTV Comedy channel. Those without will find SNL UK on Crave the following day.

Not in Canada, eh? You can get all your streams, as if you were at home, by using a Virtual Private Network.

Here's the SNL UK cast

Hammed Animashaun

Ayoade Bamgboye

Larry Dean

Celeste Dring

George Fouracres

Ania Magliano

Annabel Marlow

Al Nash

Jack Shep

Emma Sidi

Paddy Young

SNL UK Teaser

Saturday Night Live UK Teaser - YouTube Watch On