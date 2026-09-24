Hulu has spent the whole of September stocking up on movies worth clearing an evening for, and this weekend is your opportunity to check some of the best new additions out. All of them are new to the service, though not necessarily new to you -- though if you haven't seen some of these, it's time to rectify that.

First up is "Inglourious Basterds," which arrived on September 1. It may be older, but it's still one of Quentin Tarantino's most rewatchable and quotable films. Brad Pitt leads a squad of Nazi-hunting soldiers through occupied France, though the movie mostly belongs to Christoph Waltz, whose turn as Col. Hans Landa won him an Oscar.

"ParaNorman" showed up the same day, and it's a great early pre-Halloween pick. It's also something the whole house can watch. This stop-motion follow-up to "Coraline" follows a kid who can see ghosts as he tries to stop a centuries-old witch's curse from swallowing his town, with an ending that goes somewhere darker.

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Then on September 27, it's time to get into "A Complete Unknown." Timothée Chalamet plays Bob Dylan across the four years between his arrival in Greenwich Village and the night he went electric at Newport, with Edward Norton as Pete Seeger and Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez. Chalamet even did his own singing, so that's a fun treat.

That gives you a war movie, a spooky season warm-up, and a music biopic that'll still be new when Monday comes around. Hulu's full September slate has tons more to check out, but you should be good with these early picks. You can browse the rest in our roundup of everything new to Hulu and Disney+ this month.

'Inglorious Basterds' (2009)

Inglourious Basterds | Original Trailer | Quentin Tarantino, 2009 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: War/Drama

What's it about? Quentin Tarantino rewrites the end of World War II with a bit of a comedic lens here and there. Brad Pitt's Lt. Aldo Raine leads a squad of Jewish-American soldiers through occupied France collecting Nazi scalps, while Mélanie Laurent's Shosanna, a cinema owner who escaped a massacre years earlier, plots to burn down her own theater with the German high command inside. Both plans converge on the same premiere night, and Christoph Waltz's Col. Hans Landa is on the trail of everyone involved.

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Why you need to watch it: Waltz won the Oscar for this one, and the opening scene at a French dairy farm shows why within about 20 minutes. Plus, any excuse to see Nazis meet their downfall makes for a good bit of entertainment, if you ask me.

Watch "Inglourious Basterds" on Hulu now

'ParaNorman' (2012)

ParaNorman Official Trailer #2 - Stop Motion Movie (2012) HD - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Horror/Comedy

What's it about? Norman Babcock is an 11-year-old who can see and talk to ghosts, which makes him a super weird kid in Blithe Hollow, a Massachusetts town that has turned its 300-year-old witch trial into a tourist trap. When the witch's curse activates and the judges who condemned her rise from their graves, Norman is the only one who can make things right, with help from his best friend Neil, his older sister, and the school bully.

Why you should watch it: Laika made this between "Coraline" and "The Boxtrolls," and it's the studio's most underrated film. The stop-motion zombies are funny rather than scary, which keeps it safe for younger viewers, though the third act pivots into something a little darker -- it's a fantastic early Halloween pick, though.

Watch "ParaNorman" on Hulu now

'A Complete Unknown' (2025)

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Music/Biopic

What's it about? James Mangold's film follows Bob Dylan across four years, from the day he shows up in Greenwich Village in 1961 to visit a hospitalized Woody Guthrie through his electric set at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival. Timothée Chalamet plays Dylan, with Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Elle Fanning as girlfriend Sylvie Russo and Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash -- yes, THE Johnny Cash.

Why you need to watch it: Chalamet sang and played guitar himself for every performance in the movie, and the concert sequences are excellent. Plus, the film earned eight Oscar nominations,

Watch "A Complete Unknown" on Hulu on Sept. 27

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