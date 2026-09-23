Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth binge-watching this week (September 23-29)

I love fall because it makes starting a new TV series feel even more appealing. As the temperature drops and the evenings get darker, it’s the perfect excuse to settle in with a blanket and binge a few episodes. If you’re not sure what to watch next, Prime Video’s top 10 shows is a good place to start. There’s always something new climbing the chart, but not everything in the trending list is necessarily worth your time. I’ve picked out three shows that deserve a spot on your watchlist this week.

Those picks cover a little bit of everything, from an action-thriller following a former investigator as she tackles a dangerous new case, to a fantasy adventure inspired by the legend of King Arthur and Merlin. There’s also a crime drama set in the Blue Ridge Mountains, where a small-town sheriff finds himself investigating a series of serious cases. Whether you’re after action, fantasy or something a little more grounded, these three should keep you occupied one evening.

This list is based on the Prime Video U.S. top 10 shows as of Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘Neagley’

Neagley S1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“Reacher” has been dethroned from the No. 1 spot, with its newest spinoff “Neagley” taking the crown as the most-watched series on Prime Video this week so far. Unlike the original series, which adapts Lee Child’s novels, “Neagley” is based on a completely original story created specifically for TV. Maria Sten takes center stage, reprising her role as Frances Neagley as she investigates a suspicious death. Alan Ritchson also returns as Jack Reacher in a supporting guest role, which is an added bonus for “Reacher” fans.

Frances Neagley (Sten) is a former Army investigator and Jack Reacher’s colleague who now works as a private investigator in Chicago. When her childhood friend Tommy dies after apparently walking in front of a train, the police initially treat it as an accident. However, a mysterious message from Tommy makes Neagley question what really happened. She begins investigating his death, uncovering connections to her past and finding herself up against people determined to stop her from getting answers.

Watch "Neagley" on Prime Video

‘Rise of the Merlin’

The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

If you’re more into fantasy and are patiently waiting for the return of “The Rings of Power,” then you should check out “The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin.” This seven-episode historical fantasy series, created for DailyWire, is based on Stephen R. Lawhead’s celebrated novel series and marks a major move into high-budget independent genre TV for the platform. Rather than leaning into the late-medieval, shining-armor aesthetic that’s become common in Hollywood’s Arthurian retellings, the series takes a much grittier approach.

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Set in Britain after the fall of Roman rule, “Rise of the Merlin” follows Merlin (Tom Sharp) from his unusual beginnings to his emergence as a powerful figure in a kingdom torn apart by rival rulers and invading Saxons. Born to the bard Taliesin (James Arden) and Atlantean princess Charis (Rose Reid), Merlin grows up surrounded by prophecy before disappearing into the wilderness for years. When he returns, he uses his visions to navigate Britain’s growing conflict. As armies gather and alliances are forged, Merlin travels across the divided kingdom to help prepare Britain for the arrival of the king destined to unite it.

Watch "The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin" on Prime Video

‘Blue Ridge’

Blue Ridge | Official Trailer | Johnathon Schaech | Sarah Lancaster | Graham Greene - YouTube Watch On

“Blue Ridge” is a neo-Western crime drama produced by Imagicomm Entertainment and originally broadcast on INSP, as well as streaming platforms including Prime Video. The series serves as an episodic continuation of the 2020 feature film of the same name, following small-town law enforcement in the Blue Ridge Mountains. It largely follows a case-of-the-week structure, meaning each episode brings a new case for the sheriff to investigate. If you prefer shows that are easy to dip in and out of without having to remember a complicated ongoing plot, this could be a good pick.

Justin Wise (Johnathon Schaech) is an ex-Green Beret who becomes sheriff of a small town in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains. After settling into his new role while co-parenting his teenage daughter, Justin’s routine is disrupted when the local police station is burned down under suspicious circumstances. As he and his deputies investigate, they uncover a string of crimes and increasingly dangerous cases involving the town’s residents. Episodes follow Justin as he investigates murders, kidnappings, robberies and other incidents.

Watch "Blue Ridge" season 1 on Prime Video

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "Neagley" (2026)

2. "Reacher" (2022)

3. "Sterling Point" (2026)

4. "The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin" (2026)

5. "Off Campus" (2026)

6. "Blue Ridge" (2024)

7. "Extinct" (2017)

8. "The Trial" (2019)

9. "Judy Justice" (2021)

10. "When Calls the Heart" (2014)

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram.