Jim Henson created magical worlds that lit up childhoods — test your knowledge of his work, from 'The Muppets' to 'Labyrinth'
Mahna Mahna! Do doo do doo this quiz!
I'm a super fan of all things Jim Henson. From giggling at the chaos in "The Muppet Show" to hiding behind a pillow watching "The Dark Crystal" (1982), the magical worlds that The Jim Henson Company and his Creature Shop created were always packed with warmth — and never fail to entertain.
If you played my 80s best friend quiz this summer, you'll know "Labyrinth" (1986) is possibly my favorite movie of all time. But Henson was responsible for a surprising breadth of movies and shows before his untimely death in 1990. So to mark what would have been his 90th birthday today, I've created this multiple choice quiz all about his works. I hope you enjoy playing.
How did you find the quiz? Too hard? Too easy? Wanted to see Oscar the Grouch?
I have to confess to not actually realizing before today that Henson had produced one of those movies! Though when I saw it, it made total sense. The magic, the fantastical, and the heart made it a quintessential Henson production.
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