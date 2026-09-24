Jim Henson created magical worlds that lit up childhoods — test your knowledge of his work, from 'The Muppets' to 'Labyrinth'

I'm a super fan of all things Jim Henson. From giggling at the chaos in "The Muppet Show" to hiding behind a pillow watching "The Dark Crystal" (1982), the magical worlds that The Jim Henson Company and his Creature Shop created were always packed with warmth — and never fail to entertain.

If you played my 80s best friend quiz this summer, you'll know "Labyrinth" (1986) is possibly my favorite movie of all time. But Henson was responsible for a surprising breadth of movies and shows before his untimely death in 1990. So to mark what would have been his 90th birthday today, I've created this multiple choice quiz all about his works. I hope you enjoy playing.

How did you find the quiz? Too hard? Too easy? Wanted to see Oscar the Grouch?

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

I have to confess to not actually realizing before today that Henson had produced one of those movies! Though when I saw it, it made total sense. The magic, the fantastical, and the heart made it a quintessential Henson production.

Don't forget to register on our quizzes, games and polls platform, Kwizly, to save your score, reveal hints, secure your spot on the competitive Tom's Guide leaderboard, and see the results of all our polls in real-time.

If you enjoyed this quiz, then please bookmark our Quiz section and visit our Polls page to have your say on all manner of topics, from workout kits to the latest Apple releases. Your answers may even be featured in a Readers Say article.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Alternatively, you can read our content on the Tom's Guide app available now for iOS and Android.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors