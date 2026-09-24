Netflix just added an intense psychological thriller movie with an apocalyptic twist — and it’s an unpredictable nightmare

It’s that time of year when the best streaming services start adding more seasonal content to welcome the fall season, and as a huge lover of this time of year, I’m not mad about it. Netflix in particular knows what its subscribers enjoy, and while the service regularly pumps out thriller movies throughout the year, it’s usually toward the end of summer when it puts a much heavier focus on the scarier genres. If you’re looking to get into the spooky mindset by watching something tense, Netflix just added “Knock at the Cabin.”

Directed by the renowned M. Night Shyamalan and starring Dave Bautista in the lead role, “Knock at the Cabin” is an unsettling psychological thriller that’s very hard to predict. I’m usually one to try and guess how a movie plays out, but this film had me on edge through most of its runtime because I had no idea what the plot had planned. Its 2023 release didn’t actually make much of an impact, which contributed to its low box office numbers, so there’s a strong chance you missed it in theaters, making now the perfect time to stream it on Netflix.

If you’re a fan of darker thrillers and need something to add to your spooky season watchlist, here’s why you should stream “Knock at the Cabin” now that it’s available on the world’s biggest streaming service.

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What is ‘Knock at the Cabin’ about?

Knock at the Cabin - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Knock at the Cabin” follows Eric (Jonathan Groff) and Andrew (Ben Aldridge), a couple who take their young daughter Wen (Kristen Cui) on a quiet getaway to a remote cabin in the woods. Their peaceful vacation is interrupted when a stranger named Leonard (Dave Bautista) arrives at the door, accompanied by three armed visitors, Sabrina (Nikki Amuka-Bird), Remond (Rupert Grint), and Adriane (Abby Quinn). The group forces their way inside and takes the family hostage, but insists they are not there to hurt them.

Instead, Leonard delivers a terrifying warning: a series of catastrophic events is about to unfold around the world, and the family has been placed at the center of a decision that could determine what happens next. As the strangers reveal more about why they have come, Eric and Andrew struggle to work out whether their claims are genuine or part of an elaborate plan. The family must find a way to survive while uncovering the truth behind the mysterious visitors and their impossible demand.

‘Knock at the Cabin’ keeps you questioning what’s really happening

(Image credit: Universal Pictures / Alamy)

“Knock at the Cabin” is at its strongest when it keeps you in the dark, thanks to its seriously unpredictable story and strong central performances that keep you invested and wanting to know what happens right up until the end. This is a huge part of why I found it to be such an effective thriller. Even though I hadn’t read the source material it’s based on, a book called “The Cabin at the End of the World,” I think going into the movie without knowing what was coming made the experience even more enjoyable. Most of that comes down to the group of invaders who pressure an innocent family into making an impossible choice, leaving you constantly questioning whether these strangers are actually telling the truth.

What makes “Knock at the Cabin” work so well is the way it turns a contained family drama into something with much bigger consequences. Shyamalan takes his time getting under the skin of Eric and Andrew, allowing us to understand their relationship before the situation at the cabin begins to unravel. The flashbacks are particularly effective here, gradually revealing more about the family and giving the story an emotional weight that goes beyond its thriller premise. At times, it almost feels more like a character study than a conventional thriller.

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(Image credit: Universal Pictures / Alamy)

That slower approach also gives the film plenty of time to play with your expectations. Rather than rushing towards its answers, “Knock at the Cabin” is most impactful in everything that happens along the way, keeping you invested in the characters while constantly making you question what you believe. It’s an intimate and uncomfortable thriller to say the least, and Dave Bautista is a huge part of that, giving one of his best performances to date, and it’s actually more interesting seeing him play someone calmer with a little menace underneath. It’s definitely a more compelling role for him.

“Knock at the Cabin” initially promises more horror than it ultimately delivers, which might disappoint viewers looking for something spookier. The ending is also a little divisive, and I’m on the side of finding it a little too straightforward once the central mystery becomes clear, so don’t expect a huge Shyamalan twist. But for most of the runtime, it’s a genuinely intense watch. At its heart, “Knock at the Cabin” centers on the conflict between protecting the people you love and making an unimaginable sacrifice for the greater good. When a movie makes you really think, I usually consider that a pretty big win.

Stream "Knock at the Cabin" on Netflix

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