What to watch tonight: 32 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more (Sept. 23)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some movies you might have missed in theaters that are finally available to stream at home.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (September 23), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out our top Netflix shows and movies to stream this week.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top shows and movies to stream tonight

‘Lifehack’ (2026) (Netflix)

LIFEHACK (2026) | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Screenlife heist thriller movie

What it's about: Four tech-savvy teenagers use their hacking skills to steal cryptocurrency from a billionaire. After successfully pulling off the heist, they become targets of his estranged daughter, who blackmails them into carrying out an even more dangerous job.

Why you should watch it: If you like fast-paced heist thrillers with a modern twist, you’ll probably enjoy “Lifehack.” Told entirely through screens, it turns gaming, social media and hacking into surprisingly tense set pieces. Its youthful cast, energetic storytelling and timely look at life online give this cyber-thriller plenty of personality.

Watch "Lifehack" on Netflix now

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‘The Love Hypothesis’ (2026) (Prime Video)

The Love Hypothesis - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Romantic comedy movie

What it's about: Olive (Lili Reinhart), a brilliant Ph.D. candidate, impulsively kisses intimidating professor Adam Carlsen (Tom Bateman) to convince her best friend she’s moved on from her crush. When they agree to fake a relationship, their carefully planned arrangement soon becomes complicated by genuine feelings, forcing Olive to question whether love can really be understood like science.

Why you should watch it: Fans of fake dating, slow-burn romance and grumpy-meets-sunshine pairings should stream “The Love Hypothesis” this week. It has plenty to offer, with Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman bringing fun chemistry to Olive and Adam, while the film also gives genuine focus to Olive’s friendships and her experiences as a woman in science.

Watch "The Love Hypothesis" on Prime Video now

‘Toy Story 5’ (2026) (Disney+)

Toy Story 5 | Official Trailer | In Theaters June 19 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Animated family movie

What it's about: Woody, Buzz and Jessie face their biggest challenge yet when Bonnie becomes fascinated by Lilypad, a high-tech tablet that threatens to replace traditional playtime. As the toys struggle to keep their kid engaged, they must adapt to a changing world while dealing with new threats, unexpected adventures and what it means to be a toy.

Why you should watch it: If you grew up with “Toy Story,” this is an easy one to add to your watchlist. Woody, Buzz and Jessie are back for another adventure, but the story also tackles a surprisingly timely idea as toys compete with technology for Bonnie’s attention. It’s funny, nostalgic and packed with Pixar’s trademark heart.

Watch "Toy Story 5" on Disney+ now

Your streaming guide: Wednesday, Sept 23

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Habeas Corpus"

"Wonka's The Golden Ticket"

"Lifehack" (2026)

"The Matchmaker’s Playbook" (2018)

PRIME VIDEO

"The Love Hypothesis" (2026)

"Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees" (7:05 p.m. ET)

PARAMOUNT+

"Survivor" (season 51 premiere)

"Average Joe" (season 2, episode 7)

"The Challenge" (season 42, episode 9)

"Tyler Perry’s The Oval" (season 7, episode 19)

UEFA Women’s Champions League: League Phase Matchday 1

"NFL Play Action" (Week 3)

HBO MAX

"House Shock" (season 1) (HGTV)

"The Meg" (2018)

APPLE TV

"Brothers" (series premiere)

"Ted Lasso" (season 4, episode 8)

"Slow Horses" (season 6, episode 2)

"Last Seen" (season 1, episode 4)

MLS: Seattle Sounders vs. Real Salt Lake (9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT)

HULU

"Dancing with the Stars (season 35) (ABC) – New Episode

"R.J. Decker" (season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

"Made in Korea" (season 2) (Hulu original) – Finale Episodes

DISNEY+

"Toy Story 5" (2026)

"The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast" (season 2 episode)

"Made in Korea" (season 2) (Hulu original) – Finale Episodes

PEACOCK

"Next Gen NYC" (season 2 reunion part 2) - Uncensored Version (Bravo)

"MLB - Angels vs. Athletics"

"The Voice" (season 30, episode 3)

"America's Got Talent" (season 21 finale)

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" season 13

"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" season 13

"Watch What Happens Live" season 23

ESPN UNLIMITED

Washington Nationals at Detroit Tigers — 11 a.m. ET

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