What to watch tonight: 41 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Paramount+, Hulu and more (Sept. 22)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Paramount+, Hulu etc. I've scoured the best free streaming services like Tubi. I've even added some movies you might have missed in theaters that are finally available to buy or rent to stream at home.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (September 22), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out our top Netflix shows and movies to stream this week.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more.

Top shows and movies to stream tonight

'Party Down' seasons 1-3 (Netflix)

Party Down | Season 1 Trailer | STARZ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Situational comedy series

What it's about: This Starz sitcom features Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr and a host of incredible comedic actors. They work for Party Down Catering, led by Ron Donald (Ken Marino). It's just a gig for most of them; they're almost all aspiring actors and writers looking to make a buck while they wait for the role of a lifetime. All except Ron, who really wants to open an all-you-can-eat soup restaurant. Each episode is set at a new catering event. Regardless of the setting, hilarity ensues.

Why you should watch it: "Party Down" only ran for two seasons. This is for a few reasons, including poor ratings and being on Starz rather than a more prestigious network. But the big hurdle was also that, as the show progressed, several of the stars were also in the midst of career-defining roles on other shows. Adam Scott was starting "Parks and Recreation," and Jane Lynch was on "Glee." Thankfully, in 2023 the cast reunited for a third and final season, and it didn't lose a step.

Watch "Party Down" seasons 1-3 on Netflix now

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'Super Troopers 3' (2026) (PVOD)

SUPER TROOPERS 3 | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Comedy movie

What it's about: The Super Troopers — Thorny (Jay Chandrasekhar), Farva (Kevin Heffernan), Rabbit (Erik Stolhanske), Mac (Steve Lemme), and Foster (Steve Lemme) — are back for a new adventure. This time, it's to help Thorny stop his sister Sarita's (Hannah Simone) wedding ... with Farva.

Why you should watch it: If you liked "Super Troopers" and "Super Troopers 2," then you'll probably like this one too. Or at least, it'll make you laugh. Plus, incredibly, they got acclaimed actor Brian Cox to show up for a third movie. If it's good enough for him, it's good enough for you.

Buy or rent "Super Troopers 3" on Amazon now

'Line of Fire' (2026) (Peacock)

Line of Fire | Official Trailer | NBC - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action thriller series

What it's about: "Line of Fire" stars Peter Krause and Hope Davis as Secret Service Special Agent Mike Hollingsworth and Deputy U.S. Marshal Jane Hollingsworth. They've raised three children: an FBI agent, another Secret Service agent and an analyst at the Department of Justice. Their separation led to some strained family ties, but now all five must come together to stop a deadly conspiracy that has them all in the line of fire.

Why you should watch it: If you liked "Quantico," another D.C.-based conspiracy thriller from showrunner Joshua Safran, or any host of network crime dramas, action thrillers or police procedurals, this show probably has something for you. Especially with multi-time Emmy nominee Krause bringing his "9-1-1" experience to the show.

Watch "Line of Fire" on Peacock now

Your streaming guide: Tuesday, Sept 15

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Minerva Academy"

"Doc" season 2

"Party Down" seasons 1-3

PARAMOUNT+

"Dana White's Contender Series" season 10, 7 p.m. ET (new episode)

"The Varnell Hill Show" season 1 (new episode)

UEFA Women’s Champions League - League Phase Matchday 1

HBO MAX

"Siren: The Voices Of Shelley Beattie"

MLB - Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET

HULU

"Disney Princess: Create Your World x The LEGO Group"

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 18, 12 a.m. ET (new episode)

"The Drop: A Snowfall Saga," 9 p.m. ET (new episode)

"The Drop: A Snowfall Saga Podcast," 9 p.m. ET (new episode)

DISNEY+

"Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast" season 2 (new episode)

"Dancing with the Stars" season 35, 8 p.m. ET (new episode)

"The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast" season 2 (new episode)

PEACOCK

"Line of Fire" series premiere (NBC)

"The Voice" season 30 premiere (NBC)

MLB - Los Angeles Angels vs. Athletics, 9:40 p.m. ET

MLB - Minnesota Twins vs. San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m. ET

USLS - DC Power FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC, 11 a.m. ET

"PFT Live"

"The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz"

"The Dan Patrick Show"

"Chris Simmons Unbuttoned"

"TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle" season 1

"TODAY"

"Nightly News with Tom Llamas"

"Noticias Telemundo"

"Noticias Telemundo Mediodía"

"Noticias Telemundo En La Noche"

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" season 13

"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" season 13

"Watch What Happens Live" season 23

STREAMING MOVIE TO BUY OR RENT (PVOD)

"The Fence" (2026) [also on AMC+]

"Ice Cream Man" (2026)

"Idiots" (2026)

"Legend of the White Dragon" (2026)

"The Magic Faraway Tree" (2026)

"One Last Shot" (2026)

"Spa Weekend" (2026)

"Super Troopers 3" (2026)

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