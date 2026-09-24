Walmart Deal Days is taking on October Prime Day — shop these 17 early deals now

Amazon isn’t the only retailer kicking off the holiday shopping season with deals. Walmart has announced the return of Walmart Deal Days, the retailer’s annual fall savings event, which will run from October 5 through October 11, overlapping with Prime Big Deal Days and giving shoppers another opportunity to score early holiday deals.

Unlike October Prime Day, the Walmart Deal Days event is open to anyone, although members do get early access. As for the deals, we're already seeing discounts of up to 50% off home and kitchen appliances, TVs, tech, apparel and much more. Even better? The best discounts come courtesy of top brands like Apple, Shark, Ninja, LG and much more.

I’ve curated a list of my favorite deals you can start shopping right now. Keep scrolling to check out these unbeatable deals I would buy at Walmart as an alternative to Prime Day! I also recommend checking out our Walmart promo codes coverage.

Editor's Choice

Walmart Halloween decor: deals from $2

Walmart has tons of festive Halloween decor starting at just $2. Decorate your home with huge savings on inflatables, skeletons, welcome mats and more decor. Read more Read less ▼

Fall home decor: deals from $9 @ Walmart

Ready to update your home with some seasonal decor? Look no further than Walmart for new throw blankets, candles, mirrors, flowers and more to help you add some warmth to your space. Read more Read less ▼

Shark and Ninja appliances: up to 40% off @ Walmart

Walmart is offering up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders and more. Prices start as low as $56 for Shark devices or $64 for Ninja appliances. Read more Read less ▼

Patio and garden event: up to 50% off @ Walmart

If your patio is looking drab, Walmart has a major savings event around outdoor furniture. If you're looking to upgrade your deck or graden consider Walmart's outdoor living section your one-stop shop. The retailer is offering discounts up to 50% on stylish and functional outdoor items from string lights and fire pits to lounge chairs, garden beds and more. Read more Read less ▼

4K TVs: deals from $78 @ Walmart

Walmart has smart TVs on sale for as low as $78. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Walmart. Read more Read less ▼

Best Early Deals

Sterno Tabletop Fire Pit: was $49 now $24 at Walmart This mini fire pit will bring warmth right into the chilliest of evenings, and it's small enough to fit on a tabletop! It lights in just a few seconds and creates a smokeless, ash-free flame. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Icons Succulent: was $49 now $39 at Walmart Who doesn't love a succulent? Well, the only thing easier than taking care of a real succulent plant is getting ones you make from Lego bricks. This set comes with 9 different Lego artificial decorative plants for you to enjoy. Read more Read less ▼

Beautypeak Arched Mirror: was $89 now $47 at Walmart Get this gold-arched mirror before it's gone. Highly rated, reviewers gush that they were shocked by the quality for the price. The contemporary, rounded style can be leaned against the wall or hung off the floor. Read more Read less ▼

Shark Steam Mop: was $69 now $49 at Walmart The Shark Steam Mop (S100WM) is designed for sealed hard floors like hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate and vinyl. The mop transforms water into super-heated steam in seconds to remove dirt, grime, and hard-to-clean messes. I've been using it since the start of the year and it makes it so easy to wipe away floor stains. This is the cheapest price I've seen for it yet. Read more Read less ▼

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123 now $74 at Walmart For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, It can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills. Read more Read less ▼

Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was $119 now $94 at Walmart The least-expensive machine in Nespresso's lineup is the Nespresso Vertuo Pop. In our Nespresso Vertuo Pop hands-on, we said it's anything but entry level where performance is concerned. We like that it has an Expert Mode, which lets you customize your coffee, unveiling a plethora of new options in the process. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Walmart The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less. Note: these sold for $69 on Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Save $140 Westintrends Folding Adirondack Chair: was $239 now $99 at Walmart Walmart is taking $140 off this folding Adirondack Chair, a durable piece of patio furniture that doesn't come cheap. But for just $99, this foldable, weather-proof design (it's constructed from high-density polyethylene lumber) is a steal. Reviewers rave these are easy to put together and are built to last. One buyer even notes it's "a very solid chair for the money!" Read more Read less ▼

Save $190 Tappio 3-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set Rattan Furniture: was $299 now $109 at Walmart This small outdoor conversation set is available for $190 off the regular price. Made of woven rattan, high-quality steel frames, and tempered glass table top, this adorable set will be the perfect spot to relax or enjoy a cocktail outdoors this fall. It also comes with seat cushions featuring an ergonomic design for extra comfort. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $169 at Walmart With 5 pre-set programs and customizable options, the Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker will help you whip up gelato, milkshakes, smoothies and more, all with your favorite nuts, candy and fruit to personalize your treat. It also comes with two 16-ounce pint pots with lids. Read more Read less ▼

LG 65" 4K TV: was $468 now $398 at Walmart This LG TV offers rich color and lifelike images thanks to its advanced a7 AI Processor 4K, which adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous viewing experience. Console gamers take note: It only has a 60Hz display and no HDMI 2.1 ports. Otherwise, it's an epic value at this price. Read more Read less ▼

Save $300 TCL 65" QM6K 4K Mini-LED TV: was $998 now $698 at Walmart The TCL QM6K is the perfect deal for a display upgrade. It offers a VRR feature that can push the TV refresh rate to 288Hz and leverages Dolby Vision IQ for sophisticated HDR support. It's a great TV for gamers and comes in a wide range of sizes at incredible prices. We gave it an excellent 4-star rating in our TCL QM6K Mini-LED TV review. Read more Read less ▼