Apple agreed to settle a $250 million class action lawsuit back in May that means up to 36 million iPhone owners are eligible for a payout of up to $95 per device. The lawsuit alleged Apple misled customers with false advertising over the arrival of Siri AI and Apple Intelligence.

While Apple claimed it had delivered on some of the promises it had made around certain Apple Intelligence features, it decided to settle the lawsuit. In a statement, it said this meant it could "stay focused" on "delivering the most innovative products and services to our users."

The settlement allowed for each eligible person who filed a claim to receive a per-device payment of $25, which could increase up to $95 depending on the claim volume.

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Are you eligible? The settlement covers about 36 million devices, including most of the best iPhones. But in order to submit a claim, you must reside in the United States and have purchased one of the affected models for purposes other than resale between June 10, 2024 and March 29, 2025.

How do I claim? Over the next few days, eligible customers will be notified about the settlement via email. The email should contain a claim ID and a PIN code allowing you to fill out a form that will ask you for personal information as well as the serial number of the eligible iPhone. If you don't have the serial number of the iPhone, you will need to supply your Apple Account email as well as the device's phone number. Alternatively, the settlement website is now live for you to proactively file a claim without the above information. The window for submitting a claim runs from today, September 21 until December 21, 2026.

How much will I get and when will I receive it? Each person who files an eligible claim will receive a per-device payment of $25. This could increase up to a maximum of $95, depending on how many people file a claim while the settlement window is open. If it's lower than expected, there is more chance of receiving a higher payout. The final approval hearing is taking place on February 24, 2027, which means payments are unlikely to be made to customers until later next year.

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