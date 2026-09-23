Apple TV’s 'Brothers' is a delightful Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson reunion — so why am I disappointed?

Tom's Guide Verdict: 'Brothers' Rating: 3 of 5 stars Verdict: “Brothers” is a breezy, occasionally funny showcase for Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, whose chemistry is still crackling. But with a thin plot padded out by predictable family drama, this feels like a two-hour movie that somehow became eight episodes. Release schedule: Episodes 1-2 now streaming Where to watch: Apple TV

There are worse ideas for a TV show than putting Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson on a Texas ranch and letting them be weird together. In fact, given that the two actors have been friends for decades and have already delivered one of television's great double acts in “True Detective,” it sounds almost foolproof. Yet after watching all eight episodes of “Brothers,” I feel like it's got "this could've been an email" energy.

The new Apple TV comedy stars McConaughey and Harrelson as fictionalized versions of themselves. When Woody's daughter's wedding falls apart, he packs up the family and heads to Matthew's ranch. There, Matthew's mother, Ma Mac (Holland Taylor), drops a bombshell on Woody: The longtime friends might actually be half-brothers.

Brothers — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

McConaughey and Harrelson have publicly discussed the possibility that they could share a biological father, so turning that rumor into a fictional family mystery is a clever bit of self-mythologizing.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

In the show, Woody becomes obsessed with finding out whether it's true, while Matthew has his own big issue to deal with: He's considering running for governor of Texas. Throw in their wives, children, various romantic entanglements, a handful of celebrity cameos and a whole lot of Texas scenery, and you've got the makings of a breezy comedy about friendship, family and two movie stars having an extremely good time.

And that's pretty much what “Brothers” is. The problem is that having a good time isn't quite the same thing as having enough material for eight episodes.

Warning: Light spoilers ahead for "Brothers" season 1.

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are the whole show

The good news is that McConaughey and Harrelson are still a blast together. There is an easy, lived-in quality to their chemistry that can't be manufactured, and “Brothers” gets considerably more mileage out of it than a standard buddy comedy could. These aren't polished sitcom performances; they're loose, occasionally goofy and very aware of the fact that we're watching two extremely famous men play exaggerated versions of themselves.

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's also a very different flavor of their partnership than “True Detective.” That show obviously required the two actors to spend most of their time staring into the abyss, whereas “Brothers” gives them permission to be silly and spaced-out.

The show is at its best when it simply puts these two guys in ridiculous situations and lets their personalities do the heavy lifting. There are bizarre outfits. Strange encounters. Some wink-wink cameos. At one point, a dog enthusiastically licks McConaughey's face in a scene that made me chuckle and smirk.

Unfortunately, I never really laughed out loud. And the actual story doesn't give them much to work with. The mystery of whether they're brothers is amusing enough as a hook, but it's surprisingly thin as the central engine of an eight-episode series (even when the episodes are half an hour)

So the show pads things out with the kids, particularly their romantic lives. These storylines aren't terrible, but they're also not super compelling. They're meant to keep the sitcom machinery running: Characters need something to do, so here are some relationships to complicate.

The governor storyline is similarly useful rather than particularly interesting. Matthew running for governor gives the series some structure and a sense that something is at stake beyond the paternity mystery, but it mostly feels like another excuse to introduce new obstacles and kooky situations.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Verdict: ‘Brothers’ is fun, but there’s not enough show here

The central joke of “Brothers” is also its biggest limitation: These guys are famous. They know, you know it, everybody knows it.

And their celebrity is what makes the premise work. It's fun to watch McConaughey and Harrelson send up their own public images, especially when the show pushes those personas into increasingly absurd territory. I just wish there was more beyond the joke.

“Brothers” leaves the door open for a second season, and I wouldn't be completely opposed to seeing how it plays out. McConaughey and Harrelson remain an undeniably entertaining pair, and their chemistry is strong enough to make even thin material watchable. But if this really is the beginning of a longer story, the show needs to find a little more actual story to tell.

For now, “Brothers” is a pleasant enough hang with two movie stars who clearly enjoy hanging out together. It's amusing in spots, ludicrous in others and occasionally charming. But this truly could've been a two-hour movie perfect to stream on a rainy Sunday afternoon.

"Brothers" streams weekly on Apple TV

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram.