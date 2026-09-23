If you’ve ever opened Apple's Health app only to feel buried under endless charts and menus, relief has finally arrived. Available to try now in the iOS 27.2 public beta, Apple’s Health app is getting a massive makeover that turns a passive spreadsheet of numbers into a clear, day-to-day fitness companion.

Instead of just collecting your data, the updated app uses built-in smarts to explain what your stats actually mean for your body, and what you should do next.

Here is a straightforward look at what’s changing, the stand-out features to try first, and how to get the beta update on your iPhone today.

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1. A simplified three-tab layout in the iOS 27.2 beta, Apple stripped away the confusing sub-menus and organized everything into three clean hubs: Insights: This is your daily dashboard. It automatically pulls together your sleep, heart rate, daily activity, and vitals into easy-to-read highlights that update as your day moves along.



Longevity: Designed to track the big picture over months and years, this section focuses on long-term wellness across seven core areas, including heart health, sleep, movement, and metabolic health. Browse: The familiar search menu is still here whenever you need to look up specific historical data or export medical records.

2. Body ratings and "Health Age" calculations Instead of forcing you to decipher complex medical graphs, the new Longevity tab in iOS 27.2 acts like an instant report card for your body. The software evaluates key systems such as Movement, Mental Wellbeing, and Hearing and assigns them straightforward status ratings like "Needs Attention," "Good," or "Excellent." Right below each rating, iOS 27.2 explains exactly why you received that score and provides a single, actionable step to improve it. If your Movement section flags as "Needs Attention," for example, the app prompts you with a quick suggestion to log a few extra active minutes or go for a short walk. For users with sufficient historical Apple Watch data, iOS 27.2 activates Apple's new Health Age feature. Health Age evaluates biological age metrics by analyzing VO2 max, sleep patterns, heart rate variability (HRV), and resting heart rate to show how your body is performing compared to your actual birthday.

3. Mini physicals using your iPhone camera In a first for the Health app, you can now perform guided Movement Assessments right in your living room. Using your iPhone’s camera to monitor your form, the app guides you through quick tests for balance, flexibility, core strength, and mobility — acting almost like an at-home physical therapist. Once completed, it highlights areas to work on, offers tailored stretch routines, and lets you save a summary report to show your doctor if needed.

Coming soon: order blood work from the app Through an upcoming partnership with Quest Diagnostics, U.S. users will soon be able to book comprehensive blood panels directly through the Health app for $119. While the booking feature is not yet active in the initial iOS 27.2 beta, the framework is already in place. Once it goes live later this year and your lab results come back, they will automatically sync into your Health Age and metabolic stats. To help make sense of the clinical numbers, the app is slated to include personalized insights alongside access to third-party medical professionals who can review your markers (like cholesterol or A1c) at no extra charge.

(Image credit: Future)

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