3 acclaimed dramas with 90%+ on Rotten Tomatoes to watch free on Pluto TV — including Bo Burnham's slept-on coming-of-age tale

Figuring out what to watch can turn into wading through an endless sea of low-budget B movies, especially with the best streaming services changing up their libraries every month. But you don't have to waste your time or your money to find critically acclaimed movies to add to your watchlist. I've already done the hard work for you.

Every week, I shine a spotlight on some of the movies worth watching on the best free streaming services. This month, Pluto TV added over 240 new movies, including several critically acclaimed dramas that are well worth your time (if you can tolerate a few ad breaks). If you're in the mood for exceptional storytelling that hits you right in the feels, these three standout dramas with at least 90% or more on Rotten Tomatoes:

"Eighth Grade" (99%): Directed by Bo Burnham, this painfully real coming-of-age comedy drama captures the anxiety of growing up in the social media era.

"The Truman Show" (94%): A brilliant hybrid of existential drama and satire starring Jim Carrey in a career-defining performance.

"Good Will Hunting" (97%): The quintessential '90s drama starring Matt Damon and Robin Williams that continues to set the standard for stories about emotional healing and self-discovery.

Need to know more before you dedicate your precious streaming time? I get it. Here is why each of these critical darlings deserves a spot on your watch list this week.

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'Eighth Grade' (2018)

Eighth Grade | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

If you only watch one movie on this list, make it Bo Burnham's "Eighth Grade." I'm part of the last generation that grew up without social media (when I was in high school, you still needed a .edu email to get a Facebook account), and this movie made me realize how lucky I am for that. It's a brutally authentic comedy drama that paved the way for Burnham's "Inside" two years later, exploring a lot of the same themes about how being terminally online drives us to loneliness by design.

Elsie Fisher was 13 years old IRL when she starred as Kayla Day, an awkward teen in her final weeks of eighth grade. Between cliques, teenage hormones, and the constant pressure of social media, not to mention the usual growing pains of adolescence, Kayla struggles to fit in with her classmates. She also posts videos online offering advice about middle school (like a more earnest "Ned's Declassified") along with her hopes for the future and, naturally, some questionable teen wisdom.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Watch "Eighth Grade" on Pluto TV now

'The Truman Show' (1998)

The Truman Show (1998) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

The premise behind Peter Weir's "The Truman Show" remains absolute nightmare fuel, but as a high-concept comedy drama, it makes for a delightful watch that's only gotten more relevant in the decades since it came out. If you've managed to go unspoiled all these years, I'd urge you to go in knowing as little as possible. But if you still aren't convinced, here's a short synopsis:

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A kind-hearted insurance broker Truman Burbank (Jim Carrey) begins to suspect his normal life is anything but, only to discover that his existence has been meticulously manicured by a team of producers and actors as part of an elaborate — and extremely popular — reality TV show. Once he finds out, he stops at nothing to escape the panopticon he's been an unwilling part of since birth. To the TV station's surprise, his devoted fans cheer him on all the way.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Watch "The Truman Show" on Pluto TV now

'Good Will Hunting' (1997)

Good Will Hunting | Official Trailer (HD) Robin Williams, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck | MIRAMAX - YouTube Watch On

As the weather gets chillier, it's always nice to curl up with a feel-good old favorite to warm your heart. "Good Will Hunting" is just the ticket, beloved for its heartfelt, Oscar-winning performances and sincere storytelling that are easy to lose yourself in. In a breakout role for Matt Damon, he stars as Will Hunting, a bright young janitor working at a New England university who stuns everyone when he solves a difficult math problem left on the board of Professor Gerald Lambeau's (Stellan Skarsgård) class.

When Lambeau learns Will is facing jail time over a fight, he strikes a deal to keep him from behind bars. As part of the conditions, Will agrees to study mathematics and see a psychotherapist, Lambeau's old friend Dr. Sean Maguire (Robin Williams). Williams slowly chips away at Will's defenses in these therapy sessions, and a tender dynamic blooms between them that's a joy to watch grow whether its the first or 100th time.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Watch "Good Will Hunting" on Pluto TV now

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