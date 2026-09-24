3 new to Netflix thriller movies to watch this week — including a Russell Crowe drama based on a shocking true story (Sept. 24-30)

Every week, I comb through the latest arrivals on Netflix hunting for great thriller movies. I'm a huge fan of the genre, and clearly I'm not alone. Thrillers are persistently popular with viewers, too.

Below I've rounded up three recently added thriller movies on Netflix, and this week's option includes a new streaming original which tells the story of one of the most infamous domestic terrorists in United States history. I suspect this movie is going to draw plenty of attention and score a No. 1 ranking before long.

So, without further introduction, let's dive into the new to Netflix thriller movies you need to have on your radar this week.

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3 new to Netflix thrillers to watch this week

‘Lifehack’ (2026)

LIFEHACK (2026) | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

If you enjoyed cult-favorite genre hits like "Missing" and "Searching," then you'll probably love "Lifehack." This heist thriller is also part of the screenlife subgenre, which, if you don't know, means the whole movie is presented within a computer screen. It also scores 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it a bit of a hidden gem, considering it flew under the radar when it initially released back in the spring.

“Lifehack” sees a foursome of tech-savvy hackers attempt to steal cryptocurrency from a billionaire (Charlie Creed-Miles). When the mogul’s daughter (Jessica Reynolds) catches them in the act, it seems they've been rumbled. However, she instead blackmails them into assisting in an even larger heist to steal her father’s entire fortune. It’s a tech-focused thriller with a social message exploring the class divide and “eat the rich” movement.

Watch "Lifehack" on Netflix now

‘Cruel Intentions’ (1999)

CRUEL INTENTIONS - Official Trailer - Back in Theaters for the 20th Anniversary - YouTube Watch On

“Cruel Intentions" is a frothy teen thriller that centers on a group of unlikeable leads, who you definitely wouldn't want to be friends with in real life. However, while much of its cast is morally bankrupt, there's trashy fun to be had in watching them attempt to one-up each other. Just be warned, while "Cruel Intentions" packs plenty of melodrama, some of its content hasn't aged well.

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The movie begins with a bet between step-siblings Kathryn (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and Sebastian (Ryan Phillippe), two ultra-wealthy teens running amok in New York’s upper social circles. Sebastian agrees to a wager with Kathryn that he can seduce the "innocent" Annette (Reese Witherspoon), with his treasured Jaguar XK140 as the prize. But Annette’s honest nature soon wins the playboy’s heart, complicating matters. It's a darkly comedic thriller.

Watch "Cruel Intentions" on Netflix now

‘Unabomber’ (2026)

UNABOMBER | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Thrillers always hit that little bit harder when they're based on true events, and in the case of "Unabomber," you probably know the source material from the name alone. This new Netflix original is based on the actions of Ted Kaczynski, an infamous domestic terrorist and claimed revolutionary whose actions sparked a national manhunt and lasted for nearly two decades.

Starring Russell Crowe, Jacob Tremblay, Annabelle Wallis, and Shailene Woodley, "Unabomber" chronicles Kaczynski's life across two periods: his time attending Harvard University in the 1960s, and the lengthy manhunt that followed decades later. The jury's still out on this one; reviews haven't dropped yet, but I have little doubt it's going to rocket up the Netflix top 10.

Watch "Unabomber" on Netflix starting September 25

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