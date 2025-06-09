How to watch 'Love Island UK' on ITV (it's free)
ITV is streaming 'Love Island UK' 2025 for free – here's how to slide into its DMs and watch 'Love Island' at no cost
You can watch "Love Island UK" 2025 live on ITV, streaming for free, from Monday, June 9. The free stream includes every episode as Maya Jama launches "Love Island" season 12 to reality TV fans around the world.
ITV will stream the dating show live and on-demand. But how can you watch "Love Island UK" from anywhere? Can you get the free "Love Island UK" stream in the U.S., Canada and Australia too? And what phones is ITV available on?
Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch "Love Island UK" 2025 on ITV...
How to watch 'Love Island UK' 2025 on ITV
🇬🇧 British channel ITV will broadcast "Love Island UK" for free.
✅ You don't need any subscription to watch ITV live only a TV licence.
🇺🇸 IN THE U.S.? WATCH ITV FREE WITH A VPN.
Register – free ITV account or download the ITV app on your mobile device. Use your email and a U.K. zipcode (e.g. W1A 1AA)
P.S. We tested it ourselves – it works perfectly and streams are presented in HD. You can even watch ITV's 24/7 Love Island channel!
How to watch 'Love Island' on ITV from anywhere
ITV if free, but it is only broadcasting "Love Island" 2025 for free in the United Kingdom.
"Love Island" fans traveling or working outside the U.K. will need to use a VPN to access ITV's free "Love Island" stream in the U.S.A, Canada and Australia.
There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock ITV and stream 'Love Island U.K.' like a true Islander.... and you can save 70%.
Looking to watch ITV from outside the U.K.? If you're traveling abroad, use NordVPN to access ITV as if you were back home in England. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support, a money-back guarantee and over 70% off with this deal.
It's really easy to use a VPN to watch 'Love Island UK' on ITV...
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch the free 'Love Island' stream on ITV, choose ''U.K.' from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITV, sign in, and watch 'Love Island' season 12 on ITV for free – from the U.S., Australia or beyond.
What will ITV's coverage include? Love Island Aftersun? Catch-up?
ITV is the official U.K. broadcaster of "Love Island" supplying reality fans with endless twist and turns. Season 12 (2025) marks a decade since the rebooted version of the show first hit TV screens.
In a "Love Island" first, fans will be be able to watch the launch show live on ITV, stream it for free at ITV.com or ‘watchalong’ live with the hosts of "Love Island: The Morning After", either on ITVX or YouTube.
Plus, all podcast and "Love Island: Aftersun" episodes and full highlights will be available to watch back on YouTube.
Which devices can I watch 'Love Island UK' on ITV with?
You can use ITV to watch 'Love Island' on a range of devices:
Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)
Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)
Android app (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above
Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)
Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)
Freely
Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)
Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (please note: some models aren’t supported)
iOS app (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above (Head to the ‘My ITV’ section of the app and tap ‘Sign in’)
LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)
Now Smart Sticks/Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)
PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)
Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)
Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above - 2016 models only offer on demand TV)
Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream
Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)
YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)
Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)
Is ITV the best way to watch 'Love Island UK'?
"Love Island" is produced by Lifted Entertainment, which is part of ITV Studios, making it a key stakeholder in the "Love Island" TV franchise, which now includes "Love Island UK", "Love Island USA'" (S7 airing now) and "Love Island Australia".
ITV offers extensive free coverage of "Love Island" six nights a week, and has done since the 2015 reboot hit British TV screens.
"Love Island UK" has been "streamed more than 2 billion times" (ITV) and the show has become the "most watched programme for 16-34 year olds on more than 400 occasions."
ITV's free streaming platform ITVX provides good picture quality and a vast array of reality TV dating shows, making it the best way to watch "Love Island".
