What do you do when you can't find love at home? Go on reality TV show "Match Me Abroad" season 2 obviously. Season 1 was TLC's most successful show today and singleton Harold from New Mexico (see below for the full cast) enjoyed it so much he's back for another go. On this occasion however, the locations are different and so are two of the matchmakers...

Here’s how to watch “Match Me Abroad" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Match Me Abroad' s2: Date, streaming info, TV channel "Match Me Abroad" season 2 premieres on TLC on Sunday, June 22 at 10 p.m. ET/ PT. and is available to stream on Max the following day.

• U.S. — TLC via Sling / Hulu / Fubo / | Discovery+ | Max (next day)

• Canada — TLC via Sling / Hulu

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Fans of season one will be glad to see matchmaker Katarina Měmcová back and this time she will be helping Victoria and Amber find the partner of their dreams in Ireland. Meanwhile Monica and Toni will be traveling to Brazil and guided by Luiza while Dolly will be keeping an eye on Harold and Sarah in Singapore.

Without giving too much away, things appear to go a bit smoother in Brazil (where one of the singletons claims to be falling in love after a week... with two men) than Ireland where there is a confrontation on one date that sees one of the cast knock a glass out of her suitors hand and storm off). Popcorn time.

Read on to find out how to watch "Match Me Abroad” season 2 online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Match Me Abroad' s2 in the U.S.

No cable? You can watch TLC on a live TV service, like Sling / Hulu / Fubo or stream on Discovery+ or Max (the next day).

Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming service when abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

Cheaper Live TV Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including Fox and NBC (in select cities), TLC, AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now get 50% off your first month!

Watch 'Match Me Abroad' s2 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Match Me Abroad" season 2 on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch "Match Me Abroad" s2 thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal when you're away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Don't forget you can also get an Amazon gift card worth up to $50 right now. Try the $3.99 per month plan for the best value

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Fire up your website or streaming service of choice and tune in to "Match Me Abroad" season 2 just as you would at home.

Can I watch 'Match Me Abroad' s2 in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there is no confirmed release date for "Match Me Abroad" season 2 in the U.K. but when it lands it will almost certainly be on TLC - available in the U.K. on Sky (Sky channel 133). You can also watch it on Virgin Media (Virgin channel 167). If you have a Sky Go subscription, you can watch TLC live on that app as well.

Season 1 is currently available on Discovery+ so you'll have plenty of time to catch up.

Americans on vacation in the U.K. can use a VPN if they want to watch via their usual domestic streaming platform from Sunday, June 22.

Can I watch 'Match Me Abroad' s2 in Canada?

As with the U.K., "Match Me Abroad" season 2 has no confirmed release date in Canada as yet.

Historically, Canada's release date has lagged behind compared to their North American compatriots so don't expect it to drop straight away on Discovery+ after it has premiered in the U.S..

Those on vacation in the Great White North will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home as you will be geo-blocked when not in the Great North. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'Match Me Abroad' s2 in Australia

It's a similar story Down Under, with no release date yet announced. However, when "Match Me Abroad" season 2 does arrive in Oz, it'll almost certainly stream on 9Now with season 1 currently ready to stream on the platform.

Visiting Australia and don't want to wait? American fans can watch the show from anywhere by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

All you need to know about 'Match Me Abroad' season 2

'Match Me Abroad' season 2 - Meet the singles

HAROLD (NEW MEXICO) – SEARCHING FOR LOVE IN SINGAPORE

Harold is back and more determined than ever. After falling in love for the first time in Prague and losing it to the realities of long-distance, he’s setting his sights on Singapore. Believing his soulmate could be waiting overseas, Harlod is once again turning to a professional matchmaker in hopes of finding lasting love.

MONICA (CALIFORNIA) – IN BRAZIL

A devoted single mom, Monica has spent years focused on raising her daughter and building her career. Now, she’s finally putting herself first. Inspired by Brazil’s vibrant culture and its reputation for attractive and passionate men, she’s ready to take a leap of faith in search of romance and a fresh start.

VICTORIA (NEW YORK) – IN IRELAND

Victoria is a fast-paced New Yorker who’s been on 50 first dates yet still hasn’t found "the one." Ready for something real, she heads to Ireland, enlists a professional matchmaker, and hopes to find a charming Irishman who shares her dreams for the future.

SARAH (TEXAS) – IN SINGAPORE

Glamorous and goal-oriented, Sarah knows exactly what she wants: a man who’s established, family-minded, and ready to settle down. With her mom by her side, she travels to Singapore to search for someone who checks all her boxes, including resembling her celebrity crush.

AMBER (TEXAS) – IN IRELAND

Amber dreams of a picture-perfect life filled with love, kids, and countryside charm. To make that dream a reality, she sets off to the place she finds most beautiful, Ireland, in hopes of finding a partner who shares her vision of a peaceful, family-focused future.

TONY (FLORIDA) – IN BRAZIL

Tony has tried it all - from dating apps to AI-generated photos — but nothing has worked. Now, convinced Brazilian women are a better match for him, he travels to Brazil to find the partner of his dreams and potentially, the future mother of his children.

