How to watch ITVX online for free and from anywhere with a VPN

ITV is the U.K's oldest commercial network and one its biggest free-to-air broadcasters. But you'll struggle to access ITVX in the U.S., Canada, Australia or anywhere else. Below we explain how to watch ITVX from abroad.

Reality TV is undoubtedly one of ITV's absolute strongholds, but it's behind two of the most popular British soap operas too, and shows a huge amount of major sports events live.

While ITVX is straightforward to use in the U.K., it'll stop working the moment you leave the country. Read on as we explain exactly how to watch ITVX live, from anywhere in the world.

How to watch ITVX live in the U.K.

To watch ITVX, you first need to register an account, which takes a matter of seconds. And because it's a free service, there are no payment details required.

Register: enter your email address on the ITV website and create a password.

Next: Add your name, date of birth, gender and postcode (e.g. W12 7RU).

And then... you'll promptly receive a code over email, which you'll use to verify your details and open your account.

You can now stream ITV1, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4 and ITV Quiz live, and get stuck into the extensive on-demand ITVX library.

How to watch ITVX live abroad

Although ITVX is only available in the U.K., British residents visiting the U.S., Australia and Canada can stream it through the use of VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software sets your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it's ideal for sports and TV fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive Deal We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's fast, has top-level security features, and has a brilliant track record when it comes to unblocking streamers like ITVX. It's terrific value too, and with over 7,000 servers across 115+ countries, we thoroughly recommend it. Get over 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view ITVX, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch anything you want right now.

Live sport on ITVX

(Image credit: Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

It's a huge summer of sport on ITVX, which is providing free-to-air coverage of Women's Euro 2025 and Tour de France 2025 right now.

The broadcaster also shows regular horse racing, rugby, darts, men's soccer and the NFL, with events as wide-ranging as Royal Ascot, the Gallagher Premiership, Six Nations, Nordic Darts Masters, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Super Bowl.

What else is on ITVX?

(Image credit: ITV/Love Island)

ITV is home to many of the U.K.'s biggest reality shows, as well as their international spinoffs. At the top of that list, of course, is "Love Island".

"Love Island U.K." season 12 is in full flow right now, with "Love Island USA" season 7 and "Love Island: Beyond the Villa" on the way.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. "Dancing on Ice", "The Masked Singer", "Big Brother U.K.", and "I'm a Celeb" are all exclusive to ITV in the U.K..

Don't be fooled into thinking it's all just trash TV. "Mr Bates vs The Post Office" was a landmark production that drew national attention to one of the biggest cover-ups in British history.

"The Assembly", in which a group of autistic and neurodivergent people, some of whom have learning disabilities, cross-examine a celebrity, is joyful TV that's going to be huge, and "Code of Silence" has been another recent smash hit.

And then there are those grant old bastions of British culture: "Coronation Street" and "Emmerdale".

Why should you use a VPN to watch ITVX live?

Even if you live in Australia, the moment you leave the country whether for work or vacation, you'll lose access to the entire 9Now library.

A VPN will give you a route back in, no matter where in the world you are. Plus, you'll be able to tap into programming from different regions of Australia.

VPNs also encrypt and anonymize your browsing data, keeping it private not only from cybercriminal and government snooping, but from your internet service provider too.

More from Tom's Guide