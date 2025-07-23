Netflix just dropped a new trailer for one of my favorite returning shows — and this overlooked Pokémon series looks as chill as ever
'Pokémon Concierge' season 2 is shaping up to be another charming watch
In December 2023, Netflix released "Pokémon Concierge," the streaming service's uber-chill, adorable stop-motion animation series produced by Japan's dwarf studios.
It was only four short episodes long, but this lovable video game adaptation quickly became one of my favorite shows. It's a fun dose of sedate, low-stakes mischief featuring fuzzy renditions of everyone's favorite pocket monsters, and I've happily recommended "Pokémon Concierge" ever since.
We learned back in February that "Pokémon Concierge" would be returning in the fall, but yesterday's (July 22) Pokémon Presents livestream brought us a precise release date, new plot details and a new trailer. Check it out below:
Once again, "Pokémon Concierge" looks like the ultimate Netflix getaway. Haru (Karen Fukuhara/Non) looks like she's come to grips with life at the Pokémon Resort, and the vibe is mostly immaculate.
Well, apart from the fact that a wayward Sealio looks set to cause trouble and it seems like Haru's ex is checking in. Otherwise, these four new "Pokémon Concierge" episodes look to be just as delightful as ever.
Excited? "Pokémon Concierge" returns with four new episodes on Thursday, September 4, 2025.
What else do we know about 'Pokémon Concierge' season 2 on Netflix?
Netflix has also shared the full synopsis for "Pokémon Concierge" season 2, which details which new Pokémon will be checking in, and what chaos is en route.
It reads: "Haru has grown a little and is no longer a newbie. She and her partner Psyduck welcome many new Pokémon to the resort, including Sealeo, Shinx, Luxray, Arcanine, and Corphish. Haru spends fun and relaxing days surrounded by these guests, occasionally handling any problems that pop up.
"One day, a guy named Kent (voiced by Keita Machida) appears, and he seems to be Haru's ex-boyfriend. Why did he come to the resort? What will happen with his relationship with Haru? Plus, Tyler's uncle Dan (voiced by Kazuhiro Yamaji) arrives at the resort with the Sealeo that has accompanied him for 15 years. Dan, who sometimes looks a little forlorn, is troubled by something..."
Yesterday's Pokémon presentation also gave us a sneak peek at another stop-motion Pokémon project "Pokémon Concierge" fans will want to keep an eye out for: Pokémon and Aardman's "The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu" (releasing in 2027).
Looking for something new to stream in the meantime? Check out our guide to the best shows on Netflix for tons more streaming recommendations worth adding to your watchlist.
