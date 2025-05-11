One study of 16,000 people by University College London found that one in eight 26-year-olds still hadn’t had sex (compared to one in twenty a few years ago). Is that due to the isolation of the digital age? Online pornography? Covid? Reality TV show "Virgin Island" takes 12 who identify as struggling with physical intimacy issues and tries to help them overcome their anxieties.

Read on for how to watch "Virgin Island" online from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for FREE.

'Virgin Island' 2025 - Date, Time, TV channel, Stream ► U.K. date and time: "Virgin Island" premieres in the U.K. on Monday, May 12 at 9 p.m. BST (4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT).

• WATCH FREE — Channel 4 (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

This help involves group sessions, one-on-ones with coaches and surrogate partner therapy as they hope to lose their virginity and is very "hands-on" with sex coaches stripping naked and encouraging participants to pleasure them.

Sexologists Danielle Harel and Celeste Hirschman lead the panel of sexperts during the six part show that takes place on a Mediterranean island, fitted out with tents, therapy rooms with comfortable sofas, and bedrooms.

As the show's producers tease: "But with so many of the group terrified of even being touched, will any be able to fall in love, fall into bed… or even achieve their ultimate aim of losing their virginity?" Tune in to find out.

Read on for where to watch "Virgin Island" online and from anywhere.

More reality TV: Watch I Kissed a Boy season 2 (2025)

How to watch 'Virgin Island' for free online

In the U.K., "Virgin Island" will premiere on Monday, May 12 at 9 p.m. BST and then be available to stream for FREE on Channel 4.

But what if you are a Brit abroad and don't want to miss the show? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below...

Watch 'Virgin Island' from abroad

If you are a Brit abroad and want to watch "Virgin Island", a VPN (Virtual Private Network) might be the answer to your prayers.

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for anybody away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend as per our NordVPN review. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch. Head to Channel 4 to watch "Virgin Island" online.

Can I watch 'Virgin Island' in the U.S.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Not to be confused with the "Virgin Island" reality TV dating show that appeared in the U.S. on Hulu last year, or TLC's "Virgins" (premiering June 9, 2025) the U.K.'s version of "Virgin Island" has not been picked up by any U.S. platform as yet.

But don't panic, if you are in the States for work or on vacation you can watch the U.K. show via your usual domestic streaming services using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Virgin island' in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As with the U.S., no Canadian network has announced plans to pick up the U.K./ non-dating reality TV show "Virgin Island" as yet.

However, if you are a Brit on holiday in the Great White North, you can still catch the show on Channel 4 by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Virgin island' online or on TV in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There is every chance "Virgin Island" (the U.K. series rather than the U.S. version) will appear soon in Australia. You'll find out here first.

Meanwhile, if you are a Brit and Down Under for work or vacation, you can still watch the show for free on Channel 4 by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Virgin Island' season 1 line-up

EMMA/ AGE: 23/ OCCUPATION: FOOD WORKER - "I believed I was the only human experiencing adult life without intimacy but I couldn't relax when there is the possibility of intimacy and I had to battle previous traumas."

BEN/ AGE: 30/ OCCUPATION: CIVIL SERVANT - "A friend sent me the casting call for Virgin Island on social media. I'm not sure if he knew I was a virgin, but he knew I'd struggled in this area."

DAVE/ AGE: 24/ OCCUPATION: ACCOUNTANT - "I have always struggled to open up to people but this led me to feel invisible - a feeling I couldn't take anymore. I felt like it couldn't continue and wanted to do something drastic to get my life back on track."

JASON/ AGE: 25/ OCCUPATION: ADMIN WORKER - "I know the island was primarily for intimacy, but it had the amazing bonus of helping me improve my social skills – and for that, I will be forever grateful."

LOUISE/ AGE: 22/ OCCUPATION: CARE ADVISOR - "I had just accepted that there must've just been something wrong with me - I think the fact that my friends would see the word 'virgin' and think of me says enough to be honest."

CHARLOTTE/ AGE: 29/ OCCUPATION: CARE WORKER - "I wanted to be honest with myself so that I would not be hindered when having relationships in the future."

HOLLY/ AGE: 23/ OCCUPATION: DOG GROOMER - "I felt like I was at a point in my life where I was ready to experience being with someone, but I had a lot of anxiety and questions about myself that I felt I had to work through before taking that step."

PIA/ AGE: 23/ OCCUPATION: DIGITAL MARKETING ASSISTANT - "I wanted to overcome the pain and anxiety I felt when exploring penetrative sex. Plus, I found intimacy incredibly overwhelming."

TAYLOR/ AGE: 29/ OCCUPATION: RECEPTIONIST - "When I was a teenager, the risks of sex seemed to far outweigh the benefits, the only benefit anyone spoke of was babies, and I certainly wasn't ready for one of those."

TOM/ AGE: 23/ OCCUPATION: DRAMA STUDENT - "I always found myself to be a freak because I struggled to lose my virginity whilst others around me continued to pop their cherries."

VIRAJ/ AGE: 25/ OCCUPATION: PERSONAL TRAINER - "I had a massive struggle to express myself in front of women. For me it wasn't about the intimacy stage but more with the confidence side of talking to women and making small talk."

ZAC/ AGE: 23/ OCCUPATION: DELIVERY DRIVER - "At first I was like - no way, I'm not gonna [go on the TV show], but I started to think about it more and more, and I realised that I wasn't really getting anywhere by myself, time was just passing me by with no real positive change.

'Virgin Island' FAQ

What has Channel 4 said about "Virgin Island"? "This warm, authentic and thought-provoking series explores these issues as some of the world’s leading sexologists take the twelve courageous virgins on a unique, hands-on programme, to help them take their first steps towards sex and intimacy."

More from Tom's Guide