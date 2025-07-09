It's tempting to say that "Love Island: Beyond the Villa" is the "Love Island" spin off you didn't know you wanted. However, "Love Island USA" season 6 broke all streaming records and owned the summer in 2024. Now, it's time to catch up with the cast in this season 6 reunion – just ahead of the season 7 finale.

Here's how to watch "Love Island: Beyond the Villa" from anywhere with a VPN.

"Love Island: Beyond the Villa" - Streaming details, date "Love Island: Beyond the Villa" premieres in the U.S. on Sunday, July 13. New episodes will be released every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT from July 17.

• FREE — CTV (Canada)

• U.S. — Peacock

• U.K. — TBC

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

Chief among those to breakout from the most popular reality TV show in America to genuine super stardom are "The Powderpuff Girls" (or "PPG"), a name given to the close friendship group of Leah Kateb, JaNa Craig, and Serena Page.

The show is based in and around L.A. and follows the glamorous singletons as they deal with newfound fame, sudden career changes and complex friendships and relationships outside of the Love Island villa.

Others to feature will include Miguel Harichi, Kenny Rodriguez, Kendall Washington, Kaylor Martin, Aaron Evans, Connor Newsum and Olivia Walker so you can expect fireworks and must-watch TV,

Nicole Jacky will have a cameo and actor Kordell Beckham has confirmed he will appear in the show, just not in the main cast (he has been signed up for a scripted TV series with clashing dates).

Read on to find out how to watch "Love Island: Beyond the Villa" online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Beyond the Villa' 2025 for free

You can watch "Love Island Beyond the Villa" for free on CTV – and from outside Canada with a VPN.

Register – sign up to CTV for free with your Gmail.

Outside Canada? Get NordVPN to unblock CTV (save 76% + 4 months FREE)

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Love Island: Beyond the Villa" drops on Peacock on Sunday, July 13 in the States. New episodes will be released every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT from July 17.

Peacock subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads. Or get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan ($79.99/year)

Americans away from home will need one of the best VPNs to log in to use Peacock as it will be geo-blocked when abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch the "Love Island: Beyond the Villa" from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), the "Love Island: Beyond the Villa" should be available no matter where you are. VPN software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite VPN right now is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away and want to view your usual Canadian service, you'd select Canada from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to CTV and watch "Love Island: Beyond the Villa" online for free.

How to watch "Love Island: Beyond the Villa" streams by country

Can I watch "Love Island: Beyond the Villa" online in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Love Island: Beyond the Villa" premieres in Canada on Sunday, July 13 on CTV.

CTV is also showing "Love Island USA" season 7 for free so we'd expect "Beyond the Villa" to also be available free.

Abroad? Don't panic. Canadians away from the Great White North can use NordVPN to log in back home to watch on their usual domestic streamer.

Can I watch "Love Island: Beyond the Villa" in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There is no release date as yet for "Love Island: Beyond the Villa" in Australia.

However, if you're an American or Canadian working or on vacation Down Under, you can watch BTV with our favorite VPN service - is NordVPN (try risk-free).

Can I watch "Love Island: Beyond the Villa" in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

'Love Island USA' is proving a big hit among U.K. viewers but there's no U.K. release date for "Love Island: Beyond the Villa."

Love Island content is usually available through ITV but don't expect it to drop for a while... possibly Autumn 2025. If it ever arrives.

In the meantime, Canadians traveling in the U.K. wanting to watch the "Beyond the Villa" season 1 can do so with NordVPN (try risk-free).

"Love Island: Beyond The Villa" - Cast

JaNa Craig - Self

Leah Kateb - Self

Miguel Harichi - Self

Serena Page - Self

Kendall Washington - Self

Kaylor Martin - Self

Connor Newsum - Self

Olivia Walker - Self

Kenny Rodriguez - Self

Aaron Evans - Self

Kenny Rodriguez - Self

Love Island: Beyond the Villa | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

What is "Love Island: Beyond the Villa"? "Beyond the Villa" follows season 6 Islanders in Los Angeles as they navigate new careers, changing friendships, and sudden fame. Host Ariana Maddix has said the spin-off shares a lot of similarities to Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules", per People magazine.

More from Tom's Guide