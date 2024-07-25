Disney Plus, Hulu and Max streaming bundle just launched — here’s how much you can save

Starting today, Disney Plus, Hulu and Max have launched a new streaming bundle in the U.S. designed to bring together the best of their entertainment offerings at a significant discount.

This new bundle merges the extensive and diverse content libraries of these streaming services into a single subscription, providing viewers with access to a variety of popular and critically acclaimed movies and shows.

Subscribers can enjoy a vast selection of beloved TV series, including "Family Guy" and "Bob’s Burgers" from Hulu, as well as iconic franchises like Disney’s "The Avengers" and "Star Wars", and Warner Bros. Discovery’s "Game of Thrones" and "Harry Potter". The bundle also includes upcoming premieres such as "Only Murders in the Building" season 4 on Hulu, "Agatha All Along" on Disney Plus and "The Penguin" on Max.

The Ultimate Bundle Is Here | Disney+, Hulu, & Max - YouTube Watch On

To support the launch, a comprehensive national marketing campaign has been rolled out, featuring a cross-platform blitz across broadcast, social media, digital channels and each platform’s own channels. This campaign will highlight fan-favorite TV shows, movies and characters from the bundle’s extensive collection, ensuring that subscribers are well-informed about the wealth of content now at their fingertips.

With this new bundle, Disney Plus, Hulu and Max aim to provide a more streamlined and cost-effective way for you to access your favorite content from so many different genres and studios.

How much does the Disney Plus, Hulu and Max bundle cost?

New and existing subscribers can now get the combined Disney Plus, Hulu and Max bundle for $16.99 per month with ads or $29.99 per month without ads. The ad-supported option provides a discount of up to 38.8% compared to buying each service individually (Disney Plus basic at $7.99, Hulu with ads at $7.99 and Max with ads at $9.99).

For the ad-free bundle, subscribers can enjoy nearly 35% in savings compared to the standard monthly prices of $13.99 for Disney Plus premium, $17.99 for Hulu without ads and $16.99 for Max ad-free.

The new bundle offers plenty of content from the media companies' extensive brand portfolios, including Disney, HBO, Hulu, Warner Bros. Pictures, FX, ABC, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, Star Wars, CNN, DC, Discovery, Food Network and HGTV.

The media companies aim to increase user engagement and decrease cancellations by providing a discounted bundle. Similarly, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and Fox Corp. are preparing to launch the Venu Sports bundle of live channels this October.

This Disney Plus, Hulu and Max bundle reflects an effort to replicate the bundled approach of traditional pay TV, which has been declining as more affordable streaming options gain popularity. So, if you're tired of going between different platforms to find your next watch, this bundle could be your savior.

How to get the Disney Plus, Hulu and Max bundle

You can only subscribe to the Disney Plus, Hulu and Max bundle through direct purchases on either of the three websites. Current subscribers can transition from their existing Disney Plus, Hulu or Max plans to this new bundle. However, it’s important to note the bundle does not include Hulu + Live TV or the Max Ultimate Ad-Free plan.

Eager to save up to 38% on this bundle? Subscribe now on Hulu , Disney Plus or Max to start streaming your favorite movies and shows at a discounted price.