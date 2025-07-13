How to watch 'The Couple Next Door' season 2 online — stream British drama for free from abroad

After the booming success of its first run, it was only a matter of time before Channel 4's "The Couple Next Door" season 2 dropped. The 2025 series consists of six more episodes of the salacious swinging drama – read on for how to watch "The Couple Next Door" season 2 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'The Couple Next Door' S2: Date, Time, Channels, Streaming info "The Couple Next Door" season 2 premieres on Monday, July 14 2025 at 9 p.m. BST. Episode schedule below.

• WATCH FREE — Channel 4 (U.K.)

• New Zealand – TVNZ Plus (July 31)

• Watch anywhere

Just like before, "The Couple Next Door" season 2 is set in a comfy, cosy British suburban neighbourhood. But rather than continuing the storyline from season 1, the new series introduces a completely new cast of characters — together with their desires, lusts, secrets and lies.

At the heart of the drama are Charlotte (Annabel Scholey) and Jacob (Sam Palladio) — the seemingly perfect couple, with high profile medical jobs and a healthy relationship. The cracks start to show, however, when young colleague Mia (Aggy K. Adams) moves next door and an old flame of Charlotte arrives back on the scene from out of the blue.

With Hugh Dennis's creepy neighbor Alan the only recurring character from season 1, you can expect six more episodes of binge-worthy intrigue. Read on and discover how you can watch "The Couple Next Door" season 2 online and from anywhere in the world, potentially for free.

How to watch 'The Couple Next Door' season 2

How to watch 'The Couple Next Door' S2 online in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Couple Next Door" season 2 hits U.K. screens on Channel 4 at 9 p.m. BST on Monday, July 14. That's followed by episodes 2 and 3 on Tuesday and Wednesday. Episodes 4-6 go out daily at the same time from Monday, July 21 to Wednesday 23.

You can also stream episodes live or on-demand on the FREE online Channel 4 streaming platform.

Traveling outside the U.K? You can watch from anywhere when you download a VPN.

How to watch 'The Couple Next Door' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "The Couple Next Door" season 2 on your usual service?

NordVPN is available for streaming.

How to watch 'The Couple Next Door' season 2 around the world

Can I watch 'The Couple Next Door' season 2 in the U.S?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Season 1 of the "The Couple Next Door" went out on Starz in the U.S. But it took more than a year to cross the Atlantic after its U.K. premiere. On that basis, we wouldn't expect "The Couple Next Door" season 2 to hit U.S. screens until sometimes in 2026.

Can I watch 'The Couple Next Door' season 2 in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Just like it did south of the border, the first run of "The Couple Next Door" went out this year on Starz. So it looks like Canadians will be waiting a while for season 2.

Can I watch 'The Couple Next Door' season 2 in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Couple Next Door" season 1 went out on the Binge streaming service in Australia at the same time as it did in the U.K. However, season 2 isn't listed among its upcoming line-up of shows.

How to watch 'The Couple Next Door' season 2 in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It's been confirmed that "The Couple Next Door" season 2 will begin streaming on the free TVNZ Plus from Thursday, July 31.

'The Couple Next Door' season 2 trailer

The Couple Next Door Series 2 | Official Trailer | 4TheDrama - YouTube Watch On

'The Couple Next Door' season 2 episode guide

Episode 1 — Monday, July 14

— Monday, July 14 Episode 2 — Tuesday, July 15

— Tuesday, July 15 Episode 3 — Wednesday, July 16

— Wednesday, July 16 Episode 4 — Monday, July 21

— Monday, July 21 Episode 5 — Tuesday, July 22

— Tuesday, July 22 Episode 6 — Wednesday, July 23

'The Couple Next Door' season 2 cast

Annabel Scholey as Charlotte

as Charlotte Sam Palladio as Jacob

as Jacob Aggy K. Adams as Mia

as Mia Sendhil Ramamurthy as Leo

as Leo Madhav Sharma as Viraj

as Viraj Shane Zaza as Hari

as Hari Maimie McCoy as Gemma

as Gemma Adam James as Ben

as Ben Jeff Rawle as Henry

as Henry Tanya Moodie as Yvonne

as Yvonne Jackie Clune as Annette

as Annette Barney White as Brandon

as Brandon Hugh Dennis as Alan

as Alan Janine Duvitski as Gloria

