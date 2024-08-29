How to watch 'I Kissed a Boy' season 2 online for free when it premieres, release date, applications

Dannii Minogue, the host of both the groundbreaking "I Kissed a Boy" and "I Kissed a Girl" TV shows is tipped to return with season two of the all-male version in 2025. Filming for the second series starts in September and applications to take part in season 2 close on September 2, 2024 so there's not long to go.

The season 2 release date remains TBC, but we'll update you as soon as we hear when you can watch the second series of "I Kissed A Boy" from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for free!

"I Kissed a Boy" S2 with Dannii Minogue, Date, Time, Channels "I Kissed a Boy" season 2 is tipped to arrive on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in early 2025 (possibly May 2025 but the exact date remains TBC).

• FREE STREAM — Watch on BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

When the BBC launched the UK's first gay dating show last year ("I Kissed a Boy" season 1) the response was so incredible that an equally well-received all-girl format followed and now, with some inevitability, "I Kissed a Boy" season 2 has been officially confirmed.

Just in case you've been on Mars, "IKAB" takes 10 single men who are then matched up and go in for a kiss before they know anything at all about the other one. They have no idea about the likes/dislikes/loves/hates on the other end of their lips. It is a chemistry test with a difference. Will it be a peck or a snog? Most importantly, will it actually lead to love?

Host Dannii Minogue says, "I can’t wait to meet the next cast when the Masseria doors open... There are so many diverse and important stories yet to tell. And be sure that I’ll have the party started for a wonderful summer of love." Season 2 of "I Kissed a Boy" will be voiced by Layton Williams.

Don't want to miss a single kiss? Read on for where to watch "I Kissed a Boy" season 2 when it arrives – and how to catch up on all episodes of season 1.

Watch "I Kissed a Boy" for FREE online and on TV

You can watch "I Kissed a Boy" season 2 for free on BBC Three when it debuts (predicted to be May 2025). The BBC Media Centre has confirmed that the new series will be available to stream for free on BBC iPlayer.

The first seasons of both "I Kissed a Boy" and "I Kissed a Girl" are FREE to stream on BBC iPlayer right now. So go ahead – binge the lot!

But what if you are a Brit abroad and you don't want to miss out on the smash hit dating franchise?

Watch 'I Kissed a Boy' from abroad

Can I watch 'I Kissed a Boy' season 2 in the U.S.?

As yet there is no confirmed release date or broadcaster for "I Kissed a Boy" season 2 in the U.S., but it will almost certainly appear on Hulu in America sooner rather than later as the streamer recently become home to the first two seasons of the "I Kissed a…" format shows.

Season 1 of "I Kissed a Boy" premiered on 15 June 2024 as part of the streamer’s "Hulu Has Pride" LGBTQ+ month-long celebration and "I Kissed A Girl" followed shortly after.

However, if you are a Brit in the States on work or vacation you can catch all episodes of "I Kissed a Boy" on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch 'I Kissed a Boy' season 2 in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you will be able to enjoy "I Kissed A Boy" season 2 by tuning in to BBC Three. All 10 episodes will be free to stream on BBC iPlayer subsequently, though the exact release date remains TBC. We'll update you as soon as Dannii or the BBC announce it.

If you're away from the U.K., you can still catch the show.

Can I watch 'I Kissed a Boy' season 2 in Canada?

"I Kissed a Girl" was available on CTV in Canada so it seems reasonable to expect "I Kissed A Boy" season 2 to follow but, as yet, there has been no confirmation of this.

Don't forget: if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can stream the "I Kissed a..." franchise for free on BBC iPlayer.

Can I watch 'I Kissed a Boy' season 2 in Australia?

There's no word on when "I Kissed a Boy" season 2 will hit Australia, but it's worth noting that the first season of "I Kissed a Boy" arrived on 10Play four months after it aired in the U.K.. It's available to stream for free now.

However, if you are an Aussie abroad you will be able to watch your usual streamer.

Can I watch 'I Kissed a Boy' season 2 in New Zealand?

TVNZ has secured the rights to "I Kissed a Girl and the first season of "I Kissed a Boy" is now free on the TVNZ+ streaming platform but there is no news as yet about the second season of "IKAB" arriving in New Zealand.

If you are traveling abroad for work or on vacation, however, you will be able to catch it on BBC iPlayer from anywhere.

Can I watch 'I Kissed a Boy' season 2 in Denmark?

TV2 Denmark has the rights to air the first seasons of "I Kissed a Boy" and "I Kissed a Girl" and, although there's no release date regarding the second season of "I Kissed A Boy" yet, watch this space.

If you are traveling abroad for work or on vacation you can watch BBC iPlayer – home of season 1 – from anywhere.

Can I stream 'I Kissed a Boy' season 2 in Ireland?

Virgin Media Ireland (VMI), has acquired the rights to air "I Kissed a Girl" and "I Kissed a Boy" in Ireland, although there's no sign of either series on Virgin Media Play and now confirmed release dates as yet

Brits visiting Ireland can watch "I Kissed a Boy" season 1 on BBC iPlayer.

Everything we know so far about IKAB season 2

Will there be a second second of 'I Kissed a Boy'? Yes. On May 21, 2024, 'I Kissed a..' host and gay icon Dannii Minogue confirmed the return of "I Kissed a Boy" for season 2. According to her statement, published on the BBC Media Centre, "I am so excited that I’ll be back in Italy to play cupid. I can’t wait to meet the next cast when the Masseria doors open." David Brindley, Executive Producer for Twofour added: "We couldn’t be more thrilled that the BBC will be returning to I Kissed A Boy. The 'I Kissed A...' world is a joyful, uplifting, and entertaining new take on the reality genre, and the entire team at Twofour - who are so passionate about making this show - can't wait to see what this next series holds, aside from Dannii's second-to-none fashion choices, they're guaranteed..."

Can I apply to take part in for 'I Kissed a Boy'? Yes, if you're quick. You can apply to take part in "I Kissed a Boy" season 2 at castitreach.com. You must be over the age of 18 and free to film the new series in September 2024. The closing date for applications is 2nd September 2024. If you have any trouble filling out the forms or need more information, email ikissedaboy@twofour.co.uk for technical assistance.

What is the predicted 'I Kissed a Boy' season 2 release date? "I Kissed a Boy" season 1 aired on 5 May 2023 and was followed by "I Kissed a Girl" season 1 on 14 May, so it's no surprise that fans of the show are tipping "I Kissed a Boy" season 2 to premiere in May 2025. However, while the BBC has confirmed the show's return, with filming due to begin in September 2024, there is no official release date as yet. We'll update this page as soon as we hear more from either Dannii Minogue or the BBC.