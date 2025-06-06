"Virgins" – American's answer to Britain's "Virgin Island" – is a docuseries that follows four late bloomers in their 30s and 40s as they step out of their comfort zone and go all the way.

Here’s how to watch “Virgins" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Virgins': Date, streaming info, TV channel "Virgins" premieres on TLC on Monday, June 9 at 9 p.m. ET. and is available to stream on Max the following day.

• U.S. — TLC via Sling / Fubo / Hulu | Max (next day)

• Canada — TLC via Sling/ Hulu

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

TLC calls this a "a journey of love, intimacy and self discovery in hopes of getting deflowered," but that really doesn't really speak to just how terrifying it must be to attempt to lose your virginity with TV cameras in tow. Full marks for bravery.

Alex is 34 and lives with his parents. His sisters have somehow become involved in his private life and are pushing him to lose his virginity in the hope he will gain some independence, while Deanne, 35, has "high standards" that she holds accountable for turning down most men she encounters.

We'll also meet 42-year-old Rhasha, who was celibate even during her marriage, has undertaken massive weight-loss surgery, and dreams of recreating "Fifty Shades of Grey".

Read on to find out how to watch "Virgins” online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Virgins' in the U.S.

In the U.S., "Virgins" will air on TLC with the premiere set for Monday, June 9 at 9 p.m. ET. Episodes will also available to stream on Max (available with Prime) the next day.

No cable? You can watch TLC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, and DirecTV.

Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming service when abroad.

Watch 'Virgins' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Virgins" on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch "Virgins" thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch 'Virgins' in the U.K.

"Virgins" premieres on TLC on Monday, June 9. TLC is available in the U.K. on Sky (Sky channel 133).You can also watch it on Virgin Media (Virgin channel 167). If you have a Sky Go subscription, you can watch TLC live on that app as well.

Americans on vacation in the U.K. can use a VPN if they want to watch via their usual domestic streaming platform.

How to watch 'Virgins' in Canada

As with the U.S., "Virgins" premieres in Canada on Monday, June 9 at 9.00p.m. ET. Ion TLC. It is available via Hulu and

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home as you will be geo-blocked when not in the Great North. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'Virgins' in Australia

It's a similar story Down Under, with no release date yet announced. When "Virgins" does arrive in Oz, it'll stream on Binge.

Binge subscriptions start from AU$10 per month, up to AU$22. It's worth noting, the service does offer a 7-day FREE trial to new users.

Visiting Australia and don't want to wait? American fans can watch the show from anywhere by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

All you need to know about 'Virgins'

Meet the 'Virgins' (2025) cast

The official introduction to the four contestants from TLC teases:

ALEX (Reading, PA)

Alex is 34, lives in his parents’ attic and drives his mom’s minivan - a textbook failure to launch. Now, his sisters are stepping in, determined to push him toward independence and maybe even romance. From tantra speed dating to testing pickup lines at a bar, will Alex finally take that next step toward adulthood and sex?

SONALI (Hollywood, CA)

Sonali, a 37-year-old South Asian woman, dreams of a romantic first time filled with jazz, wine, and rose petals, but reality hasn’t quite matched the fantasy. With a conservative upbringing and fears of intimacy, she’s barely dated, let alone had sex. Now, she begins a personal journey toward sexual awakening. Can she overcome her anxieties and finally embrace pleasure on her own terms?

DEANNE (Los Angeles, CA)

Deanne is a beautiful, ambitious 35-year-old virgin with high standards and quick to dismiss any man she meets. Despite her charm and success, her finickiness holds her back. With encouragement from friends, she starts dating but always finds a reason to walk away. Will she finally let her guard down?

RHASHA (Jacksonville, FL)

After a divorce, a major transformation that included weight loss surgery and shedding 80 pounds, Rhasha enters the dating scene at 42 years old with newfound confidence, despite having been celibate her entire life, including the period where she was married. Ready to explore her sexuality, she decides to dive headfirst into role play and BDSM. Will she finally lose her virginity and embrace her liberated self?

