How to watch 'A Real Pain' online — stream the Jesse Eisenberg comedy from anywhere, free trial
Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin skewer trauma tourism
Picture the scenario: Roman Roy and Jesse Eisenberg as estranged cousins, trying to revive their relationship… by visiting a Nazi concentration camp. An odd-couple road movie, only one where the destination isn’t really a place but a sense of shared history, “A Real Pain” is set to be a darling of the upcoming awards season.
Here's how to watch "A Real Pain" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.
"A Real Pain" premieres on Thursday, January 16.
• U.S. — Hulu (30-day FREE trial)
• Canada — Disney Plus
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free
Of course, "A Real Pain" isn't an extension of the Succession universe, but it certainly feels as if we've met Benji (Kieran Culkin), a self-seeking contrarian seemingly intent on rubbing everyone up the wrong way, before. Neurotic, socially awkward David (Eisenberg) is tactful, considered, and doomed to exist in Benji's shadow.
Though their recently deceased grandmother survived the Majdanek concentration camp, they're equally ill at ease with trauma tourism. Breaking social norms comes as second nature to Benji, but David has a tougher time of it, and instead goes to great pains to articulate his internal conflict, all while quietly resenting his cousin as he endlessly cleans up after him.
It's at their grandmother's former home that they begin to unpick what they'd set out for, and grow to understand how they grew so far apart.
Read on and we'll show you where to watch "A Real Pain" online and from anywhere.
Where to watch 'A Real Pain' online in the U.S.
In the U.S., "A Real Pain" premieres on Thursday, January 16 on Hulu (30-day free trial for new users).
Subscriptions start at $9.99 per month, but your money will go much further if you bundle Hulu with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. The Disney Plus Bundle costs $16.99 per month.
If you're traveling away from U.S. right now, it's still possible to watch "A Real Pain" from anywhere via a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch 'A Real Pain' online from anywhere
Just because Hulu isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss "A Real Pain" if you've traveled somewhere the service isn't available.
With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.
We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your Hulu or another service and stream "A Real Pain" online from wherever you happen to be.
How to watch 'A Real Pain' in Canada
In Canada, you can watch "A Real Pain" on Disney Plus from Thursday, January 16.
The Disney Plus price begins at CA$7.99 for the Standard with Ads option. But, if you’re happy to pay a little more, you can go ad-free with both the Standard and Premium plans. Plus, you can cancel your membership at any time.
Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.
Can I watch 'A Real Pain' in the U.K?
"A Real Pain" isn't available to stream in the U.K. just yet, as it only recently got a theatrical release on January 8. There's U.K. streaming release date yet but we'd expect it to be available to rent or buy first.
If you're an American or a Canadian traveling across the pond, a VPN will help you tune in. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.
Can I watch 'A Real Pain' in Australia?
There's no word yet on when "A Real Pain" will be available to stream in Australia. Americans and Canadians currently away from home can use a VPN to watch "A Real Pain" from abroad.
'A Real Pain' trailer
'A Real Pain' cast
- Jesse Eisenberg as David Kaplan
- Kieran Culkin as Benji Kaplan
- Will Sharpe as James
- Jennifer Grey as Marcia
- Kurt Egyiawan as Eloge
- Liza Sadovy as Diane
- Daniel Oreskes as Mark
- Ellora Torchia as Priya
