Netflix’s new political thriller series looks like a seriously gripping binge-watch — here’s the latest trailer
‘Hostage’ made it onto my watchlist the second I heard about it
Netflix has just released the full trailer for “Hostage,” the much-anticipated political thriller arriving on August 21. Following earlier first-look images and a short intense teaser, the new trailer offers a deeper look at the series’ central conflict, where risky diplomacy and personal relationships intersect.
This full trailer intensifies the drama: when British Prime Minister Abigail Dalton’s husband is kidnapped and French President Vivienne Toussaint is simultaneously blackmailed, both leaders face impossible choices in a tense power struggle that threatens their lives, careers, and nations.
“Hostage” stars and is executive produced by Suranne Jones, with Julie Delpy co-starring. The series was created by Matt Charman and directed by Isabelle Sieb and Amy Neil.
At the start of the new trailer, Prime Minister Dalton’s husband, Alex (Ashley Thomas), reassures her with the words, “If it ever comes down to a choice, you’ll make the right one.”
Moments before a crucial summit with French President Toussaint (Deply), PM Dalton learns that her husband has been seized, and the kidnappers insist she step down from office if she wants him returned safely.
The trailer then offers a preview of what follows, revealing a simultaneous blackmail scheme aimed at President Toussaint. Despite their stark political differences, Dalton and Toussaint must join forces under intense global scrutiny. Meanwhile, the prime minister and her team race to uncover the reasons behind this unexpected and alarming assault.
Dalton’s already fragile world is made even more complicated by her daughter’s heartbreaking admission: if anything happens to her father, she’ll never forgive her. Now, in addition to handling a national crisis and navigating political demands, Dalton is also grappling with a fractured family dynamic that threatens to pull her even further apart from her daughter.
Charman tells Netflix: “I have always wanted to tell the story of the reality of living where you work as a prime minister and being torn between your family and your country.” Jones then added: “She [Dalton] is put in such extreme circumstances, and we see that when push comes to shove she puts her country over her family. The original, working title for the series was The Choice, and that’s why.”
At the end of the trailer, Alex begs his masked captor, “Please, we have families.” The kidnapper’s reply: “So did I.” This immediately hints at a personal loss or trauma that may have driven them to commit the kidnapping. Clearly, there’s more going on beneath the surface.
The full trailer reveals just enough to tease without spoiling (thankfully), leaving the complete story for when Netflix drops all five episodes of “Hostage” on August 21.
