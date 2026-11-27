I’ve long been a fan of Surfshark’s value for money; it’s our top-rated cheap VPN because it ticks all the right boxes while still undercutting the likes of NordVPN and ExpressVPN. That said, my favorite has always been the mid-tier Surfshark One plan, given the sheer number of extra tools it packs in – a VPN, antivirus, scam protection and more.

As such, I was thrilled to find out that Surfshark has slashed prices on its Surfshark One plan. You can now get 27 months of Surfshark One – including three extra months completely FREE – for just $2.29 per month ($61.83 upfront).

This price dropped yesterday (Thursday), and was a total surprise to all of us – previously, Surfshark One was going for $2.49, which was already a healthy discount compared to regular price.

Here’s why I’m calling this one of the best Black Friday VPN deals of the year:

Surfshark One | 2 Years + 3 months FREE

Was: $2.79 per month

Now: $2.29 per month

Surfshark’s best-value One plan is now cheaper than I've ever seen it, making it a no-brainer for anyone after a high-quality, all-in-one privacy and security package. What you'll get: 🛡️ Full VPN with unlimited simultaneous connections

🔒 Avira-backed antivirus

🔍 Private search and data breach alerts

📋 30-day money-back guarantee A 24-month plan costs $2.29 per month ($61.83 upfront pre-tax) and includes a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test it out risk-free.

Surfshark One is an all-in-one security package, now at its cheapest price ever

Surfshark One is now an even easier recommendation for anyone shopping for a comprehensive internet security package this holiday season.

Surfshark One’s Avira-backed antivirus helps detect and block malware in apps and files as they’re downloaded. Then there’s Scam Protection, which checks SMS messages for fraudulent texts, uses AI to analyze emails for phishing attempts, and blocks access to malicious and other unwanted websites. The Alert tools, meanwhile, monitor your personal information and notify you if any of these details are exposed online.

As with the Starter plan, Surfshark One also gets CleanWeb, its built-in ad and tracker blocker, and Alternative ID, which gives you burner email aliases to keep your real identity under wraps. But I wouldn’t recommend Surfshark if its primary VPN service wasn't a genuine industry leader. It is, however, one of the best VPNs around.

Most importantly, it’s an incredibly private VPN, with a strict, independently audited no-logs policy, an advanced kill switch it calls Everlink, forward-thinking post-quantum encryption, RAM-only servers, MultiHop, which routes your traffic through two VPN servers, and VPN obfuscation.

It’ll also look after your holiday binge sessions very well. Surfshark is one of the fastest VPNs we’ve tested, has 4,500+ servers in 100 countries, and successfully unblocked the majority of streaming services in our latest tests. It’s only slightly behind Norton VPN and NordVPN as a VPN for streaming.

Oh, but Surfshark has something those big-price rivals don’t: unlimited simultaneous connections, meaning you can protect every device in your family and friends under one super-affordable $2.29-per-month plan. There's also a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try Surfshark One risk-free first.