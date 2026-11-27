The great thing about thriller movies is that they span everything from psychological slow-burns to horror-infused chills and wartime epics, all while delivering the same visceral, heart-pumping tension we know and love. Since Netflix is positively packed with pulse-pounding picks, finding something exciting to click "Play" on this weekend is never hard.

I’ve scoured the list of new arrivals on Netflix in November 2026 and hand-picked three standout thrillers for your watchlist. Expect a "delightfully creepy thrill ride" led by a breakout turn from Inde Navarrette, a gripping multilingual psychological drama starring Léa Seydoux, and a gritty WWII-era drama-thriller packed with intense combat sequences and a stacked cast.

Without further ado, let's dive into the best Netflix thriller movies to watch this week.

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3 new to Netflix thrillers to watch this week

'Obsession' (2026)

Obsession | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

There wasn't a bigger horror movie this year than "Obsession. Written and directed by Curry Barker, the psychological horror-thriller grossed nearly $525 million against a reported budget of under $1 million and made stars out of its leads, Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette, the latter of whom is getting Best Actress buzz for her unsettling performance.

If you haven't checked out "Obsession" yet, the freaky flick centers on Baron "Bear" Bailey (Johnston), a hopeless romantic harboring a serious crush on his work friend Nikki Freeman (Navarrette). However, when he makes a desperate wish on a mysterious "One Wish Willow" novelty toy that Nikki would reciprocate his feelings, it causes the young woman to spiral into a frightening and violent obsession.

Watch "Obsession" on Netflix now

'Gentle Monster' (2026)

Gentle Monster | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Written and directed by Marie Kreutzer ("Corsage," "The Ground Beneath My Feet"), this slow-burn psychological thriller stars Léa Seydoux as Lucy Weiss, a successful concert pianist who moves from Munich to the German countryside for a fresh start with her husband, Philip (Laurence Rupp), and their young son. However, when the police turn up at their door early one morning with a devastating accusation against her husband, Lucy must confront how little she knows about her spouse.

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At the same time, police investigator Elsa Kühn (Jella Haase) not only has to navigate the Weiss family's case but also her own father's cognitive decline and troubling allegations against him.

Watch "Gentle Monster" on Netflix now

'The Mosquito Bowl' (2026)

The Mosquito Bowl | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

There are few settings more pulse-quickening than a battlefield, a fact that director and co-writer Peter Berg taps into for this post-Pearl Harbor war thriller.

Based on the 2022 Buzz Bissinger non-fiction novel "The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II," the story follows four American college football players—played by Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson, and Tom Francis—who enlist in the Marine Corps and, to momentarily forget about the brutal horrors of being on the front lines, participate in a Christmas Eve football match ahead of the Battle of Okinawa.

Watch "The Mosquito Bowl" on Netflix now

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