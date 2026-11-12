Fall has settled around us now, and that couch is looking comfier and comfier as the days grow colder. Like the rest of the best streaming services, Hulu added a ton of new movies at the top of the month. That's hundreds of new options for what to watch this evening...and most of them ain't worth the time anyway.

That's why I've already done the hard work for you, and combed through everything new on Hulu in November to shine a spotlight on the best movies of the bunch. That includes:

Want to know more about my picks before you dedicate your precious streaming time? I don't blame you. Here's everything you need to know about which three new movies on Hulu deserve a spot on your watchlist.

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'Black Bag' (2025)

BLACK BAG - Official Trailer [HD] - Only in Theaters March 14 - YouTube Watch On

Kicking things off with a good ol' dad movie, "Black Bag" is a cross between "Ocean’s Eleven" and "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" with some charming chemistry on display between co-leads Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett. Tightly crafted, smart, and with plenty of dark humor to spare, it stars the two as a married couple who are both spies for the British intelligence service.

He's a human lie detector, but when his wife is suspected of being a double agent, he’s forced to use his skills on the one person he thought he knew best. Clocking in at just 94 minutes, "Black Bag" checks all the boxes, nailing exactly the kind of ever-rising stakes that you're looking for in an action movie without overstaying its welcome. It's just the kind of thing to throw on in the background for a night on the couch.

Stream "Black Bag" on Hulu now

'Heart Eyes' (2025)

HEART EYES - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

My colleague plugged "Heart Eyes" in last week's column, but I have the wheel of your attention now, and I say it's worth a second shout-out. The premise is hokey but fun: Each year on Valentine's Day, a masked serial killer known as Heart Eyes hunts down couples — except this time, he messes with the wrong one. For starters, they're not even together. Not yet, anyway, though it won't be long given all the meet-cute romcom movie magic propelling them into each other's orbit with the subtlety of a sledgehammer.

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Ally (Olivia Holt), a newly single ad designer, is stuck working with her hopeless romantic colleague Jay (Mason Gooding) on a big project when Heart Eyes mistakenly targets them as this year's victims. It's a fun watch with plenty of tongue-in-cheek humor and solid scares. The biggest jumpscare came at the end, though, when I saw Josh Ruben, a name any Dropout or College Humor fan will recognize, was in the director's chair. His love of romcoms and horror comes through loud and clear.

Stream "Heart Eyes" on Hulu now

'The Secret Life of Walter Mitty' (2013)

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty Official Trailer #1 (2013) - Ben Stiller Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

"The Secret Life of Walter Mitty" is one of my husband's comfort movies, and I include it on today's list for that fact alone. It's an epic about the whimsy in life we may always find if we look for it, with Ben Stiller at his peak as Walter Mitty — a lovable sap you can't help but root for. He's a lowly office drone toiling away for a decade and a half as a photo manager for Life magazine when he gets pushed into what becomes the sort of adventure he often daydreams about. It's "Forrest Gump" by way of "Cats," if you will.

"The Secret Life of Walter Mitty" is a bunch of short stories James Thurber wrote in 1939 cobbled together and given a 21st-century overhaul with Stiller at the helm. Kristen Wiig is also worth shouting out as Cheryl, his co-worker love interest he quietly pines for. Stiller brings an infectious sense of joy to this one that'll leave you feeling like you're walking on air.

Watch "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty" on Hulu now

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