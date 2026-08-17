How to watch 'Race Against the Tide' online for free — stream the sandcastle contest from anywhere

"Race Against the Tide" will see "Love Island" presenter Iain Stirling putting folk to the test to build the best sandcastles they can... before the sea washes them away.

Here's how to watch "Race Against the Tide" online from anywhere with this VPN — and potentially for free.

"Race Against the Tide" - How to watch, broadcast date, streaming options You can watch the broadcast of "Race Against the Tide" on BBC Scotland on August 17, and it will also be on BBC iPlayer in the U.K. from August 18.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch BBC anywhere — use NordVPN

Have you ever built a cool sandcastle and then had the sea wash it away? Of course you have, and that's the whole premise of this new televised contest, taking place up at West Sands Beach in St Andrews, Scotland.

"Race Against the Tide" will pit seven teams against one another over the course of six episodes. The hook is that each team will feature a professional sand sculptor and a complete newcomer, with the time constraints of the turning tide making things extra exciting.

Ready for the sandcastles to be assembled? Here's how to watch "Race Against the Tide" online and from anywhere, with a free option on offer, too.

Can I watch 'Race Against the Tide' for free? "Race Against the Tide" will stream for free in the U.K. on BBC iPlayer. A U.K. postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence are required to watch. If you are looking for linear coverage that will be available on BBC Scotland at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, August 17. It will be on BBC Two the following day at 7:30 p.m. Outside the U.K. on holiday? Unlock "Race Against the Tide" with NordVPN (try risk-free).

How to watch 'Race Against the Tide' from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Race Against the Tide" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in the U.K. and watch iPlayer for free, as if you were back home.

Not all VPNs works for this — but NordVPN (try risk-free) does (we use it daily).

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✅ Unlocks streaming services Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Race Against the Tide".

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Race Against the Tide" online and on-demand.

Watch 'Race Against the Tide' in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Race Against the Tide" will be broadcast on BBC Scotland first, airing on Monday, August 17 at 8:30 p.m. BST.

It will then be shown on BBC Two on Tuesday, August 18 at 7:30 p.m.

If you miss the broadcast, you can replay it all on BBC iPlayer.



Outside the U.K.? You don't have to miss the show if you are a Brit living abroad because you can watch your usual streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Can you watch 'Race Against the Tide' in the U.S., Canada or Australia?

Unfortunately, due to licensing laws, there is no way to watch "Race Against the Tide" on any linear TV channels in the U.S., Canada, or Australia (or anywhere outside of the U.K.). The shows will not be playing on any streaming services, either.

However, a Canadian version is available to watch on CBC Gem in Canada and Tubi in the US.

The solution? NordVPN can unlock your stream if you're a British resident so you can watch "Race Against the Tide" from anywhere.

'Race Against the Tide' — all you need to know

What has Iain Stirling said about the show?

Speaking to the BBC, host Iain Stirling said: "We filmed it so long ago, I've been so desperate for people to see it. So I'm really excited. It's a really niche thing to put on the telly, which I'm really happy about.

"Everyone involved is so passionate about the topic. All the sand sculptors featured in the show do it because they love it. I can't imagine any of them started sand sculpting thinking, ‘this is my route to fame and fortune.’ So, they've all done it because they're incredibly passionate about it.

"And I get to showcase Scotland in the sun, which is a great thing to do!"

Meanwhile, expert judge Jamie Wardley added: "I think as a sculptor, it was just really exciting to see. There were two aspects that we were involved in, the judging and the preparations for the series. So, reconnaissance, looking for one of the most suitable sands in Scotland.

"We were also advising on the tides because it’s Race Against the Tide, so we had to work in the tidal zone and within those times and so we're kind of experts at that. It’s really nice to use our knowledge and skills to give the foundations to the series, to each episode and to each competition.

"And then as a judge, it was just really nice because I've done quite a bit of sand sculpture in my time, and it was nice to add that layer to the competition, to give my insight as a sand sculptor as to how they were doing from a technical point of view."

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