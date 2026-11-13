Holiday 2026 movie guide: 7 must-see releases in theaters, from ‘Doomsday’ and ‘Dune’ to ‘Hunger Games’

The holiday movie season is almost here, and there’s plenty to look forward to if you’re planning a trip to the theater. November and December 2026 are bringing some huge releases to the big screen, including the return of the Avengers in “Doomsday,” another trip to Arrakis in “Dune” and a new chapter in the “Hunger Games” franchise.

There’s also a festive horror sequel, a new adventure that brings a beloved video game to life outside its console, and a chilling medieval werewolf horror from “The Witch” director Robert Eggers. Clearly, the coming weeks have plenty to offer. I’ve rounded up seven of the biggest movies hitting theaters this holiday season, so you can start planning your next cinema trip. Here’s what deserves a spot on your watchlist.

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ (November 20)

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (2026) Official Trailer – Joseph Zada - YouTube Watch On

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” is easily one of the biggest movie releases to look forward to this month, thanks to the franchise’s huge fanbase and enduring popularity. It marks the fifth film directed by Francis Lawrence in the dystopian series, bringing him back together with the creative team behind its distinctive cinematic style. Lionsgate moved quickly to bring Suzanne Collins’ latest novel to the big screen, announcing the film adaptation alongside the book in 2024. The novel went on to become a major bestseller.

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Set 24 years before the events of the original film, “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” follows 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) as he prepares for the 50th annual Hunger Games. Living in District 12, Haymitch’s life changes when his name is selected during the Reaping, forcing him to leave behind his family and girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird (Whitney Peak). This year’s competition, known as the Second Quarter Quell, doubles the number of tributes sent into the arena. Alongside fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace), Haymitch must fight to survive.

"The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" hits theaters on Nov. 20

‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’ (November 25)

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“The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” is an intriguing follow-up for fans of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” with Quentin Tarantino returning to write the story and David Fincher taking over directing duties. This time, the setting shifts away from the sun-soaked nostalgia of 1960s Hollywood towards a much darker 1970s crime backdrop. Fincher’s visual style should give the film a distinctly different feel with a much grittier atmosphere. It’s also a notable release for Netflix, which is giving the movie an IMAX-first theatrical run before it arrives on the streaming service over the holidays.

Set eight years after the events of “Once Upon a Time “in Hollywood,” the film follows former stuntman Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Having stepped away from stunt work, Cliff now earns a living as a bartender, using his unconventional skills to handle problems for the entertainment industry’s biggest names. When talent agent Karen Crosby (Elizabeth Debicki) approaches him on behalf of television star Charlie Peters (Scott Caan), Cliff becomes involved in a complicated situation involving Charlie’s wife Toni (Carla Gugino) and two mysterious gangster brothers causing trouble across the city.

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"The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" hits theaters on Nov. 25

‘Violent Night 2’ (December 4)

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For something with a much bloodier take on Christmas, “Violent Night 2” should be on your radar next month. David Harbour returns as the hard-hitting Santa Claus, with Kristen Bell joining the cast for a new round of festive action. The sequel comes from the production company behind “Nobody 2” and “The Fall Guy,” so there’s good reason to expect plenty of inventive stuntwork and over-the-top fight scenes. Its reported influences include classic Spaghetti Westerns and traditional holiday movies, which sounds like an entertaining combination.

Santa Claus (David Harbour) returns for another Christmas showdown when a ruthless gangster (Jared Harris) and his armed henchmen take over the Silver Bell Mall. Stranded away from the North Pole and stripped of his magical powers, Santa must find another way to protect the mall’s merchants and the surrounding community. With time running out and his usual abilities no longer available, he’ll need to rely on his fighting skills to take down the criminals. Fortunately, he won’t be tackling the job alone, as Mrs. Claus (Kristen Bell) arrives to help him fight back.

"Violent Night 2" hits theaters on Dec. 4

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ (December 18)

Avengers: Doomsday | Official Trailer | In Theaters December 18 - YouTube Watch On

“Avengers: Doomsday” is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most anticipated movies of the year, and I’m very curious to see what Marvel has planned. The Russo brothers return to the MCU for the first time since “Endgame,” reuniting with longtime collaborator Stephen McFeely to direct this next chapter and its follow-up, “Secret Wars.” As the 39th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s a lot riding on this one, particularly with Doctor Doom stepping into the spotlight as a major threat. I’m incredibly excited to see how it all unfolds, but also a little nervous about just how brutal Doom could be.

The Avengers face their biggest challenge yet when a powerful new enemy threatens multiple universes. Led by Victor von Doom (Robert Downey Jr.), the looming crisis brings together heroes from across the Marvel universe, including the Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men and Wakandans. As their worlds are set on a collision course, the unlikely allies must confront a threat capable of changing the fate of the multiverse. With familiar faces including Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), the heroes must find a way to stop Doom before it’s too late.

"Avengers: Doomsday" hits theaters Dec. 18

‘Dune 3’ (December 18)

Dune: Part Three | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Another huge film releasing next month and competing on the same day with “Doomsday” is “Dune 3.” Denis Villeneuve returns to direct what is expected to be the final chapter of his Arrakis saga, adapting Frank Herbert’s 1969 novel “Dune Messiah.” Rather than simply serving as a traditional trilogy finale, Villeneuve has described the film as more of an epilogue to Paul Atreides’ story, bringing his journey to a close while taking the franchise in a new direction. With the previous two movies proving such huge cinematic events, this is easily one of the biggest releases over the holiday season.

“Dune 3” continues the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) following his rise to power on Arrakis. Set several years after the events of part 2, the film follows Paul as he rules as Emperor, while facing growing opposition to his reign and the consequences of the religious movement that has spread across the universe in his name. As rival factions secretly plot to overthrow him, Paul must contend with dangerous new enemies and a mysterious conspiracy involving the Bene Tleilax. Meanwhile, Chani (Zendaya) finds herself caught up in events that could change the future of House Atreides.

"Dune 3" hits theaters on Dec. 18

‘Jumanji: Open World’ (December 25)

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“Jumanji: Open World” brings the modern rebooted franchise to a close, reuniting audiences with its familiar mix of action, comedy and adventure. The latest instalment looks set to shake up the formula by bringing the game’s dangers into the real world, rather than transporting its characters into a virtual jungle. That means wild animals, chaotic stampedes and other game hazards spilling into everyday suburban and urban settings. It’s an interesting twist on the series’ familiar setup, and a promising way to wrap up this latest chapter of the “Jumanji” franchise.

The group are reunited for another adventure when the Jumanji video game unexpectedly escapes its console and spills into the real world. As wild animals and dangerous creatures wreak havoc, the game’s familiar avatars, Dr. Smolder Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson), Ruby Roundhouse (Karen Gillan), Mouse Finbar (Kevin Hart) and Professor Shelly Oberon (Jack Black), find themselves roaming the streets in demo mode. With the game threatening to turn everyday life upside down, the group must return to Jumanji and find a way to stop the chaos.

"Jumanji: Open World" hits theaters on Dec. 25

‘Werwulf’ (December 25)

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One of my most anticipated films of 2026 in general is “Werwulf,” the period gothic folk-horror feature directed by Robert Eggers. Following “Nosferatu,” the director is taking on another creature-focused story, this time set in a period setting with a folk-horror twist. It also reunites several familiar faces from his previous film, including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe and Ralph Ineson. Eggers is co-writing with Sjón, marking their second collaboration after “The Northman,” and has described the screenplay as the darkest he's written so far.

Set in 13th-century England, “Werwulf” follows a mute medieval farmer (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) who lives quietly with his family while hiding a terrifying secret: he transforms into a murderous werewolf whenever the full moon rises. When a hunting party arrives under the king’s orders to eliminate the wolves roaming the countryside, the farmer is forced to join them, putting his secret at risk. As the hunters search for the creature responsible for a series of attacks, he struggles to conceal his identity while protecting his wife and children from the growing danger.

"Werwulf" hits theaters on Dec. 25

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