If you loved 'Fleabag,' you need to add this 91% rated Hulu show to your watchlist ASAP

If your idea of a great romantic-comedy series is something in the “Fleabag” or “Feel Good” vein — you know, those character-driven shows that are relatably messy and packed with smart things to say about love, sex, and all the rest — we’ve got another TV charmer for you to add to your watch list: “The Bisexual,” a six-episode British dramedy created, written, and directed by (and starring!) Desiree Akhavan.

You might have missed the critically acclaimed limited series when it premiered in 2018 on Channel 4 in the U.K., but since it’s currently streaming on Hulu, now's a great time to catch up on the show's sharp takes on sexual dynamics, queer identity, and community belonging.

Need more convincing? Here's why you should add "The Bisexual" to your next Hulu watchlist.

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What is 'The Bisexual' about?

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Series creator Desiree Akhavan stars as Leila, a thirtysomething Iranian-American woman who has lived proudly as an out lesbian in London for over a decade. However, she splits from her long-term girlfriend and business partner, Sadie (Maxine Peake), when she realizes that she's been living a lie and actually identifies as bisexual.

She is then forced to move in with a stranger, a neurotic novelist named Gabe (Brian Gleeson), who acts as a makeshift wingman as the newly single Leila hilariously explores her sexual identity and begins dating men as well as women.

All the while, her late-stage coming out causes ripples of tension throughout her previously monosexual queer community of friends and loved ones. (Saskia Chana, Michèlle Guillot and John Dagleish also star.)

Why I recommend you stream 'The Bisexual'

(Image credit: Hulu)

There are plenty of LGBTQ+ movies and series on streaming that explore queer rites of passage like coming out, self-discovery, found family, and the like, but only a few that focus on the unique experience of being bisexual, and even fewer with the thoughtfulness that "The Bisexual" shows Leila's story.

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As our protagonist navigates her identity shift, she faces surprising microaggressions and a social fallout from her lesbian friends, bringing up tensions of bi-erasure within the LGBTQ+ community and questions of what modern-day queerness looks like.

"Carried by Desiree Akhavan's dry wit, 'The Bisexual' explores identity politics with humor and heart," praises the critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes, where the dramedy has a strong 91% approval rating.

Stream "The Bisexual" on Hulu now

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