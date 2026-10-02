Looking for something new to watch on Netflix this weekend? Luckily for you, the streaming service regularly gives its extensive movie library a refresh and October 2026 has been no exception, with everything from crowd-pleasing comedies ("Bring It On," "The Devil Wears Prada") to Oscar-winning dramas ("Moonlight," "Heat").

But, unsurprisingly, the heftiest genre this month is horror, what with Halloween just a few short weeks away. And if you're wanting to kick off October with a spooky, spine-chilling start, we've got three great freaky flicks that will help you do just that, from a tried-and-true Hitchcock slasher classic to a Guillermo del Toro-directed gothic romance.

Chills and thrills await, so let's delay no longer: Here are three new-to-Netflix movies that are worth adding to your weekend watchlist.

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'I Know What You Did Last Summer'

I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER [1997] - Official Trailer (HD) | Now on 4K Ultra HD - YouTube Watch On

The 2025 Madelyn Cline-starring remake is also on the Netflix platform, but there's something almost wholesome — you know, in a murder-y way — about the late-90s original, starring era icons Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr and Ryan Phillippe as four high-school friends who accidentally hit a man with their car and dump his body off a cliff, only to be stalked and murdered by a hook-wielding fisherman exactly one year later.

Operating in a similarly cheeky (albeit less successful) meta-vein as "Scream" — not a surprise given both films share the same screenwriter, Kevin Williamson — "I Know What You Did Last Summer" began as a revival of the teen slasher genre of the 1970s but now is a throwback in and of itself, a genuinely scary relic where the only things needed to freak you out were a masked man and a big knife, before high-tech, social media, and artificial intelligence started to complicate the horror form.

Watch "I Know What You Did Last Summer" on Netflix now

'Crimson Peak'

Crimson Peak - Official Theatrical Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is a master of all things gothic and ghoulish, from "Cronos" to "Pan's Labyrinth" to last year's "Frankenstein." And this visually stunning 2015 number is one of the director's best and most underrated.

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Equal parts ghost story and tragic romance, "Crimson Peak" stars Mia Wasikowska as Edith Cushing, an American heiress in Victorian-era Buffalo, New York, who falls for a seductive British baronet named Sir Thomas Sharpe (Tom Hiddleston). The couple moves into Allerdale Hall, his family's crumbling, creepily isolated home, where Edith discovers sinister secrets about her new husband and his cold, possessive sister, Lady Lucille (Jessica Chastain). Charlie Hunnam, Jim Beaver, Burn Gorman, Leslie Hope, Jonathan Hyde and Doug Jones also star.

Watch "Crimson Peak" on Netflix now

'Psycho'

Psycho (1960) Theatrical Trailer - Alfred Hitchcock Movie - YouTube Watch On

Is it truly spooky season without some Alfred Hitchcock? As part of the big wave of horror titles arriving on Netflix this October, Hitchcock's suspenseful 1960 masterpiece "Psycho" is now available to stream, along with its sequels, 1983's "Psycho II" by Richard Franklin and 1986's "Psycho III" directed by O.G. franchise star Anthony Perkins.

If you haven't watched "Psycho" yet, the black-and-white horror classic centers on Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), a Phoenix real estate secretary who embezzles $40,000 in stolen checks from her employer's client and then goes on the run. She checks into an isolated motel run by a shy young man named Norman Bates (the aforementioned Perkins), who lives in a large house nearby with his overbearing mother. Soon, that disturbed parental dynamic makes for a very dangerous stay for Marion.

Watch "Psycho" on Netflix now

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