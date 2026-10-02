You can now virtually try on clothes with ChatGPT before you buy them — here’s how it works

ChatGPT can already help you figure out what to wear, whether you’re shopping for a new season, getting ready for an event or trying to look a little more polished for an important meeting. Now it can go a step further and actually show you what those clothes might look like on you.

OpenAI has rolled out two new shopping features globally across ChatGPT’s desktop and mobile apps. You can virtually try on clothing and accessories using your own photo, then save anything you like to Favorites or organize your finds into custom folders.

The virtual try-on feature is powered by the new ChatGPT Images 2.5, which OpenAI says produces more natural lighting and realistic textures. Instead of trying to imagine whether something you find online will actually work for you, ChatGPT can generate an image that gives you a better idea of how it could look.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

I tried the new virtual try-on feature to see how well it works. Here’s how to use it, along with a few prompts you can try for yourself.

Stepping into ChatGPT’s virtual try-on room

(Image credit: OpenAI)

Using ChatGPT’s virtual try-on feature is surprisingly simple. Start by asking ChatGPT to find the type of clothing you’re looking for, whether that’s a winter coat, a dress for an upcoming wedding or a new pair of jeans.

Hover over one of the results and you’ll see a Try on button. From there, upload a selfie or full-body photo and ChatGPT will generate an image showing you wearing the item.

You aren’t limited to clothing ChatGPT finds for you, either. You can upload a photo of yourself along with an image of something you want to wear — perhaps a wedding dress you’ve been eyeing or an outfit you spotted on a celebrity — and ask ChatGPT to show you what it might look like on you.

Want more AI news? Sign up to the Tom's AI Guide weekly newsletter summing up all the biggest AI news you need to know. Plus, analysis from our AI editors and tips on how to use the latest AI tools! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One thing to know before uploading a photo is that ChatGPT saves your reference image for future try-ons. You can add, replace or delete reference photos at any time by heading to Settings > Personalization > Reference photos.

ChatGPT also makes it easy to keep track of anything you might want to buy later. Hover over an item and click the bookmark icon to save it to Favorites or organize it into a custom folder.

To see what the feature can do, here are a few prompts worth trying.

Find me [number] jackets under [price] that would work with my existing wardrobe, then let me virtually try on the ones you think suit me best.

Find me [number] outfits for a casual Friday at work. Show me what each outfit would look like on me using Virtual Try On.

I want to completely change my style without spending a fortune. Find [number] different styles for me and let me virtually try on an outfit representing each one.

Find me a pair of jeans that would work with at least [number] different outfits I already wear. Let me try on your best options.

Find me a winter coat that looks stylish but doesn't make me look like I'm drowning in fabric. Let me virtually try on your best options.

I have an important event coming up. Find me an outfit that looks polished but doesn't feel overly formal, then let me virtually try it on.

Find me [number] pairs of sneakers that would work with most of my wardrobe and show me how each looks on me.

Find me a shirt in a color I don't normally wear. Give me several options and let me virtually try them on so I can see which color works best.

Find me an outfit inspired by [movie/TV character/celebrity] without simply copying their exact clothes. Let me virtually try it on.

Find me the most flattering version of this type of outfit for my personal style, then show me what it looks like on me.

Bottom line

Having the ability to give ChatGPT a photo and prompt it to virtually place you in an assortment of fits catered to every occasion stands out as one of the best shopping AI features, in my opinion. Getting a good look at how you may look in something first, saving those pics for future reference and then heading off to a retailer that may have the clothes you’re looking for so you can try them on in real time sounds like something everyone should try out just once.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok.