Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now (October 3-4)

The Netflix top 10 movies are incredibly influential in helping viewers determine what to watch next. But just because a movie hits the top 10 doesn't necessarily mean it's actually worth watching.

That's why we're here every weekend to highlight which movies in the Netflix top 10 actually live up to the hype.

Ones like "The Breadwinner" pack enough comedy and awkward scenes to keep you watching. Another top pick, "Top Gun Maverick" has more sequences with mind-boggling special effects than you could ever want. Finally, "Knock at the Cabin" is perfect for those who like a little drama and horror as part of their weekend.

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None of these picks fit the vibe? No worries: Our guide to everything new on Netflix this month has plenty more recommendations on what to watch. So without further ado, here are the three must-watch movies in Netflix’s top 10 this weekend. Enjoy!

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, October 3, 2026.

'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022)

Top Gun: Maverick - Official Trailer (2022) - Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

"Top Gun: Maverick" deserves to be number 3 in Netflix's top 10 for a slew of reasons. The stunning aerial cinematography and intense flying sequences are chief among them, though. It features groundbreaking practical effects and real-life stunts that set it apart from other action-adventure movies.

But it's not just a visual spectacle; the film also delivers an impactful story that strikes a perfect balance between high-octane drama and emotional depth. We can connect with the characters on a personal level, which is part of what made the original "Top Gun" movies so beloved. And speaking of the original, this movie has some great throwbacks, so if you're a longtime fan of the franchise, you'll find something to love in "Maverick." And if you're not, don't worry, it's totally watchable as a standalone film.

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Watch "Top Gun: Maverick" on Netflix now

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

'The Breadwinner' (2026)

THE BREADWINNER - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

This is one of those fun movies that makes you feel the awkwardness the characters go through while you laugh at the ridiculous situations they find themselves in. Written by and starring American stand-up comic Nate Bargatze, the film was not well received by critics. But I actually think it's pretty good if you can look past some of the flaws. If nothing else, it will make you laugh the whole time.

And the people agree with me, as the movie has an 86% on Rotten Tomatoes from viewers. I guess when you decide whether to watch "The Breadwinner," you'll need to figure out whether your tastes align more with critics or regular viewers. Anyone who's ever had to suddenly take over at home can relate to main character Nate as he finds out that being the head of the household is much tougher than he ever imagined.

Watch "The Breadwinner" on Netflix now

'Knock at the Cabin' (2023)

Knock at the Cabin - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

If you love darker thrillers and want something to add to your spooky season watchlist (it is the first week of October, after all), you should stream “Knock at the Cabin” now that it’s on Netflix and cracking the top 10 What starts as a nice trip for Eric (Jonathan Groff) and Andrew (Ben Aldridge), and their young daughter Wen (Kristen Cui) turns terrifying as a stranger named Leonard (Dave Bautista) arrives at the door, accompanied by three armed visitors.

From renowned M. Night Shyamalan, you know it's a movie that will keep you guessing about what's really going on. Shyamalan's films tend to have some serious plot twists, so I always go into one trying to spot clues and tells for what's to come. It's not as much of a horror movie as it seems, but it has enough creepy, unsettling elements to keep horror fans engaged.

Watch "Knock at the Cabin" on Netflix now

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "Unabomber" (2026)

2. "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" (2023)

3. "Top Gun: Maverick" (2022)

4. "Best of the Best" (2026)

5. "The Breadwinner" (2026)

6. "Why Did I Get Married Again?" (2026)

7. "The Seemingly Perfect Family" (2026)

8. "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" (2022)

9. "Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers" (2025)

10. "The Matchmaker's Playbook" (2018)

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