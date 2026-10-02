iPhone 18 Pro problems so far — 'popping' noises, AT&T issues and more

We praised the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as "obscenely powerful phones" in our full review of the new Apple flagship phones, but two weeks after they hit store shelves, the newest iPhone is launching with problems.

Two separate issues are reportedly affecting cellular connectivity and the speakers on the iPhone 18 Pro models. Fortunately, one of them already appears to have a fix.

And these are separate from the already-fixed iPhone 18 Pro Face ID freezing bug.

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AT&T Cellular Connectivity issues

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Last week, reports of cellular connectivity issues for AT&T customers started popping up on Reddit and the Apple Support Community forums. Basically, the new iPhones, especially the iPhone 18 Pro Max, were starting in SOS mode and not connecting to the AT&T network or were operating extremely slowly if they did manage to connect.

It appeared that some of the problems were with eSIM transferring from older phones or between accounts.

AT&T acknowledged the problem via a text message sent to impacted customers. The network carrier is urging customers to update to iOS 27.0.1.

An AT&T spokesperson confirmed the message to Tom's Guide.

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Here's what the text says:

"Hi, it's AT&T. Action needed: An important Apple software update for your iPhone 18 Pro Max is available. Some phones may be unable to complete calls/text/data, including to 911. Update to iOS 27.0.1 immediately — Settings > General > Software Update. Please contact AT&T or Apple if you have questions."

The spokesperson added, "Our top priority is ensuring customers can stay connected when they need it most, and we are working with Apple to make it right.”

Some users said that the iOS 27 update didn't fix the problem, but I've seen several comments suggesting that AT&T will swap your phone. Though that's proved contentious on whether Apple or AT&T will take responsibility for the swap.

Interestingly, the Pro Max is the only new iPhone featuring a Qualcomm cellular modem, while the Pro and iPhone Duo come with Apple's in-house-designed C2 modem. However, it's not clear if that's what is causing issues or if it's a software issue.

Tom's Guide was told that if you've experienced issues, you can go to an Apple or AT&T store for additional support. We've also reached out to Apple about the issue and will update this article if the company responds.

Popping speakers

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The other issue that we can't confirm is a potential audio or speaker problem in the iPhone 18 Pro models.

Users on Reddit and the MacRumors forums are reporting a crackling or "popping noise" emanating from the iPhone's speakers. One theory involves the earpiece speaker. One person described the sound as if someone is "pulling out a aux cord and you hear a brief click pop noise.

To be upfront, at Tom's Guide we have both the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in for testing and were unable to recreate this issue on either phone.

"When setting it up I could hear a crackling sound coming from the speakers a few times and exchanged it," one person wrote. "I set up the second one all seemed good but i heard it again. This happen to anyone else?"

Some people reported that Apple and Best Buy told them it's likely a software issue.

We've also asked Apple about the speaker popping problem and will update if the company says anything.

Other issues

We've seen other reports of Control Center freezing, springboard and widget crashes, overheating and rapid battery draining, as well as strange camera colors.

However, it appears most of the issues have been resolved thanks to iOS 27.0.1. update.

If you're experiencing any of these problems, or something totally different, let us know in the comments!

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