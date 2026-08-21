How to watch all 380 Premier League games for $2.50/month on Setanta Sports

The 2026-27 Premier League season is here, with Arsenal starting their campaign as defending champions for the first time in 22 years. Can Mikel Arteta’s men – fresh off a Community Shield victory – go back-to-back? The likes of Man City, Liverpool, and Chelsea will certainly have something to say.

But the Premier League is as expensive as it is thrilling. With player salaries in the tens of millions of pounds – Erling Haaland, for example, is on a whopping £27.3m/year contract – and transfer fees are out of control, with Morgan Rogers, Elliot Anderson, and Sandro Tonali all topping £100 million for their moves this summer.

Watching the Premier League isn’t exactly cheap, either. Subscription fees are among the harshest in major markets like the U.K. and the U.S. In the U.S., for example, fans have to shell out at least $437 to watch every game live. It’s worse in the U.K., where you can spend close to £750 (£440 on Sky Sports and £309.90 on TNT Sports) and still not watch every game live.

Fortunately, not every location bears the brunt of the EPL’s rising costs, meaning there are genuinely affordable Premier League online streaming services you can use. Footy fans in Ukraine have Setanta Sports, which is one of the cheapest ways to watch Premier League 26/27 live at less than $2.50/month.

How to watch Premier League on Setanta Sports

Setanta Sports is the official Premier League broadcaster in Ukraine, and will be showing all 380 games of the 26/27 season live.

A subscription costs 109UAH (~$2.43) per month or 1090UAH (~$24.33) per year.

Even better, these are all-inclusive plans that don't just cover the EPL but also the Bundesliga, Formula 1, UFC, and all other sports content available on the platform.

The service is exclusive to Ukraine, and to tune in you must first register an account.

OUTSIDE UKRAINE? ACCESS SETANTA SPORTS FROM ANYWHERE WITH A VPN.

How to watch Premier League on Setanta Sports from anywhere

Although Setanta operates in multiple countries around the world, the platform's EPL streaming rights are exclusive to customers in Ukraine.

Subscribers traveling or working outside Ukraine will need to use a VPN to access Setanta Sports' EPL coverage elsewhere, such as the U.S., U.K. and Canada.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock Setanta Sports and stream the EPL like a pro.

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It's really easy to use a VPN to watch all 380 EPL on Setanta Sports.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch an EPL stream on Setanta Sports, choose 'Ukraine' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Setanta Sports, sign in, and watch any game live.

Why should I watch the Premier League on Setanta Sports?

Setanta Sports doesn't just offer comprehensive coverage of the 2026/27 Premier League season, with all 380 games available under a single subscription, but it's also one of the cheapest ways of watching the EPL anywhere.

For comparison, fans in the U.K. need to subscribe to two separate services to watch multiple Premier League games live, and each of them costs significantly more than Setanta Sports. Meanwhile, coverage in the U.S. is split between three services: Peacock, USA Network, and NBC.

Setanta Sports, in fact, is only behind India's JioHotstar (~$1.55/month, ~$11.48 per year) when it comes to affordability.

What devices can I watch Setanta Sports on?

Android (phone & tablet) — Android 7.0 and above

Chromecast

Hisense Smart TVs — VIDAA U6 and above

iOS (iPhone & iPad) — iOS 13 / iPadOS 13 and above

LG Smart TVs — WebOS 4.0 and above

Samsung Smart TVs — Tizen 4.0 and above

Is Setanta Sports the best way to watch the Premier League?

It could well be. At 109UAH (~$2.43), the monthly subscription is already a fraction of what you'd pay for EPL coverage elsewhere.

And if you sign up for a year, you'll pay just 1090UAH (~$24.33). That works to just 90.83UAH (~$2.03) per month.

And did we mention it's live streaming all 380 games this season?

For a high definition (1080p) streaming experience, Setanta Sports recommends an 8Mbps connection.

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