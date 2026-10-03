5 best new movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more (October 3-4)

October kicked off this week, and a new month always brings plenty of new movies to watch across the best streaming services. It's spooky season, so as always there's plenty of horror movies to add to your watchlist, including the latest blood-curdling entry in the "Evil Dead" franchise, "Evil Dead Burn," on HBO Max as well as one of my favorite horror movies of all time, Ari Aster's "Midsommar," on Hulu. "Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma," a cerebral and saucy cross between a campy horror movie and queer awakening, is also now on Mubi.

If you're looking for something more family friendly, I can't recommend "Coyote vs. Acme," now out on PVOD platforms, enough. It feels like a modern day "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," and the David vs. Goliath legal battle at the heart of the movie takes on a whole new layer given the production it went through to even get a release. Over on Netflix, you can catch Tyler Perry's latest drama, "Doing Life, for an emotional pick-me-up this weekend.

So without further ado, let's dive into everything new on streaming this weekend.

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‘Tyler Perry’s Doing Life’ (Netflix)

Tyler Perry’s Doing Life | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Tyler Perry movies and Netflix subscribers go together like peanut butter and jelly, so I have no doubt his latest will shoot to the top of the Netflix top 10. Naomi Baker stars as Anika, a single mother and correctional officer, is struggling to keep her life on track when she reconnects with Carousel (Jay Reeves), a reformed ex-con with untapped talents who once saved her during a prison riot.

Sparks fly, things get messy, and it hits all the melodramatic beats you'd expect from one of his tearjearkers: an unlikely romance, redemption, family drama and a second chance at love. "Doing Life" may not exactly be catnip for critics, but if Perry's track record on Netflix is any indication, this one seems tailormade to make a cozy weekend afternoon fly by.

Watch "Tyler Perry's Doing Life" on Netflix now

‘Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma’ (Mubi)

TEENAGE SEX AND DEATH AT CAMP MIASMA | Official Trailer | On MUBI October 2 - YouTube Watch On

One of the horniest movies I've seen in years, "Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma" (please use its full government name, thank you) is now streaming on Mubi, and I can't rave about this movie enough. I've been a Jane Schoenbrun fan since 2021's "We're All Going to the World's Fair," and was over the moon when "I Saw The TV Glow" gained them a huge following. Now, they're back with this saucy (and I mean that literally) horror movie that's a surreal and campy exploration of how pop culture defines us in the age of being terminally online.

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After years of increasingly disappointing sequels, the Camp Miasma slasher franchise gets a chance at a comeback from young filmmaker Kris Williams (Hannah Einbinder). She tracks down Billy Presley (Gillian Anderson), the reclusive star of the original movie, who now lives at the abandoned camp where it was filmed, to try to scrounge up some inspiration. But when Kris finally finds her, her professional fascination with the former star quickly devolves into a lust-filled evening, attracting the attention of the series' iconic serial killer, Little Death.

Watch "Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma" on Mubi now

‘Coyote vs. Acme’ (PVOD)

Coyote vs. Acme - Official Final Trailer (2026) Will Forte, Lana Condor, John Cena - YouTube Watch On

After three years in limbo, "Coyote vs. Acme" finally saw the light of day this year, and now it's available to buy or rent after grossing an impressive $110 million at the box office. Combining live-action and animation a la "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," it follows the iconic Looney Tunes character in a legal battle after products from ACME, the in-universe manufacturer of all sorts of dangerous items, from anvils to bombs, that always backfire and foil his machinations to catch the Roadrunner, fail Wile E. Coyote one too many times.

He decides to hire a billboard lawyer (Will Forte) to take Acme Corporation to court and soon it comes to light that their line of products may be faulty by design. It's an underdog story that takes on new meaning in light of the drama surrounding its release. Critics are loving it, if its 96% on Rotten Tomatoes is anything to go by. I found it absolutely delightful, and encourage any animation fans to check it out now that you can stream it from home!

Buy or rent "Coyote vs. Acme" on Prime Video or Apple now

'Midsommar' (Hulu)

MIDSOMMAR | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

One of my all-time favorite horror movies, "Midsommar" is a disturbing descent into the dangers of groupthink that let cults thrive. What makes the movie so effective is how dramatically it breaks from the usual horror aesthetic, taking place almost entirely in a picturesque meadow under the bright Swedish summer sun.

The movie follows Dani (Florence Pugh), a grieving American student who travels to a remote Swedish village with her boyfriend and his friends to experience a once-in-a-lifetime midsummer festival. At first, the secluded community seems welcoming, and its unusual traditions intrigue more than frighten. But as the festivities continue, the ceremonies take a bloody turn, and members of the group begin disappearing. Before long, Dani and the others uncover the horrifying reality behind the village's rituals and realize they've stumbled into something they may not be able to escape.

Watch "Midsommar" on Hulu now

'Evil Dead Burn' (HBO Max)

Evil Dead Burn | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It's officially spooky season, and that means plenty of new horror movies are landing across the best streaming services. HBO Max just got the latest entry in the “Evil Dead” franchise, “Evil Dead Burn,” and it may just be the most gruesome installment yet. But if you can handle plenty of fake blood and stomach-churning gore, it’s a fitting pick for the season.

After the death of her abusive husband, Alice (Souheila Yacoub), reunites with estranged in-laws to mourn. But their grief quickly turns into a nightmare when a demon begins possessing and killing the family in search of an ancient dagger. Unlike earlier entries in the franchise, “Evil Dead Burn” largely trades its trademark dark humor for a more twisted and disturbing approach.

Watch "Evil Dead Burn" on HBO Max now

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