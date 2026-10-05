5 best new to Netflix movies and shows to stream this week (Oct. 5-11)

Want to know what new movies and shows are arriving on Netflix this week? Look no further. The streaming service is adding 24 new movies and TV shows this week. If that sounds like too much content to sort through, I’m picking out the highlights to help you.

There’s an obvious first choice this week: “Animals.” This new Netflix original crime thriller comes from Ben Affleck (he stars and directs), and looks like a gripping watch. Or if you’re feeling the Halloween vibes already, “The Boogeyman” is a solid Stephen King adaptation that uses its supernatural story to explore family trauma and grief. In need of a laugh? Netflix has a star-studded documentary that chronicles the career of comedian Martin Mull; it’s called “Who is Martin Mull?” A question you’ll no doubt be able to answer after watching.

On the TV show side of the fence, Netflix is adding the latest seasonal batch of episodes for its enduringly popular game show “Is It Cake?” No prizes for guessing the theme is Halloween. And sticking with the spooky theme is “Haunted Hotel” season 2, an adult animated series set in a hotel haunted by ghosts — it’s a very literal name for a show.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

These are just some of the movies and shows heading to Netflix this week. Alongside my top picks, you’ll find a full schedule of everything new on Netflix over the next seven days. And for a complete overview, here’s a guide to everything new on Netflix in October 2026.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

‘The Boogeyman’

The Boogeyman | Official Trailer | 20th Century Studios - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Based on Stephen King’s short story of the same name, “The Boogeyman” is a classic ghost story in which a family is tormented by a supernatural entity that feeds on its victims’ suffering. The sinister specter is also a clear allegory for grief, as the family, comprised of two sisters and their father, is still reeling from the recent death of their mom.

Why you should watch it: October is the spookiest month of the year, so there’s no doubt many Netflix viewers will be looking for horror movies right now. As far as Stephen King adaptations go, “The Boogeyman” is a solid enough pick. It’s a little generic, but the author himself was a huge fan of director Rob Savage’s take on his work. Then again, King also praised the awful 2022 version of “Firestarter,” so he might not be the most reliable film critic!

Watch "The Boogeyman" on Netflix starting October 5

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Who Is Martin Mull?’

Who Is Martin Mull? | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: A documentary celebrating the life of musician, comedian and actor Martin Mull, “Who Is Martin Mull?” traces the legacy of a man who left an imprint on every scene he touched, from music to even painting. Described as “Witty, honest and life-affirming,” it’s a documentary full of humor and heart in equal measure.

Why you should watch it: Mull certainly left his mark on the comedy scene, from his raucous stand-up sets to appearances in popular shows like “Roseanna,” Arrested Development,” and “Two and a Half Men. This documentary looks beyond the jokes at the man himself, with input from Steve Martin, Tom Waits, David Alan Grier and plenty more

Watch "Who Is Martin Mull?" on Netflix starting October 7

‘Animals’

Animals | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Mark Kimball (Ben Affleck) is an L.A. mayoral candidate with just a few hours to come up with a ransom payment after his son is kidnapped. Having spent their savings on the campaign trail, Mark and his wife (Kerry Washington) are forced to turn to less savory means to get the cash necessary to save their child.

Why you should watch it: “Animals” is one of Netflix’s tentpole original fall movies, and its setup appears ripe for a gripping thriller. Alongside playing the lead role, Ben Affleck also directs, which is good news because he has a strong track record in this genre, having also helmed “Gone Baby Gone,” “The Town” and the Best Picture-winning “Argo.”

Watch "Animals" on Netflix starting October 9

‘Haunted Hotel’ season 2

Haunted Hotel: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: “Haunted Hotel” is a zany adult animated series that centers on a recent divorcée, Katherine (Eliza Coupe), who moves her two children into an Upstate New York hotel previously owned by her deceased brother, Nathan (Will Forte). However, the hotel is actually haunted (hence the name!) with Nathan among the spirits roaming the halls.

Why you should watch it: The first season of “Haunted Hotel" holds a strong 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and while it doesn’t reinvent the adult animation genre, it makes for great background noise while folding laundry (I swear that’s a compliment). “Haunted Hotel” season 2 will offer more paranormal hijinks with the show’s eccentric cast.

Watch "Haunted Hotel" season 2 on Netflix starting October 9

‘Is It Cake? Halloween’ season 2

Is It Cake? Halloween: Season 2 | Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: You likely know the gist of “Is It Cake?” at this point, but for the unfamiliar, it’s a glossy game show in which contestants have to bake a cake that resembles an everyday item before a panel of judges tries to guess which item is actually cake. In this season of seasonal episodes, the cake-hiding objects are all Halloween-themed.

Why you should watch it: “Is It Cake?” is TV junk food, and I’m okay with that. It’s never evolved beyond its simple setup, and while the overly bright presentation often goes overboard, it’s fun to play along at home, trying to guess what is and isn’t cake from the comfort of your sofa. Another Netflix show that is perfect for when you’re doing chores.

Watch "Is It Cake? Halloween" season 2 on Netflix starting October 9

Everything new on Netflix: October 5-11

OCTOBER 5

"The Boogeyman"

"Lorne"

"Mayor of Kingstown" seasons 1-4

"Super BOOMi" season 1

OCTOBER 6

"Love Village" season 3 (JP) (Netflix series)

At the foot of Mount Fuji, a new group of lovably awkward adults comes together, baring it all as they laugh, cry, clash and search for their last romance.

"Mojo Brookzz: I Know You Lying" (Netflix comedy special)

Scene-stealer Mojo Brookzz unloads on freaky partners, wild BBL culture and his niece's big coming-out present in his debut Netflix special.

"All American" season 8

"Pride and Prejudice and Zombies"

OCTOBER 7

"Inside The Circle" (MX) (Netflix series)

The murder of a popular actress unleashes a Pandora's box of secrets and espionage that threatens to destroy four childhood friends at its center.

"Less of a Stranger" (PL) (Netflix film)

As the leader of Polish rock band Lady Pank, Jan Borysewicz shapes a generation with his music — while a string of family tragedies shapes him.

"Real Men" season 2 (IT) (Netflix series)

Mattia, Luigi, Riccardo and Massimo continue their journey to fit the ever-changing mold of manhood as new jobs and old flings keep them on their toes.

"Who Is Martin Mull?" (Netflix documentary)

He was a world-class comedian — and that's not even what he did best. Discover Martin Mull's lifelong artistic passion in this star-studded documentary.

OCTOBER 8

"Below" (CA) (Netflix series)

When a mysterious sea creature starts terrorizing a coastal town, a fisherman must fight to protect his family and his community's vanishing way of life.

"Unicorn Academy: Secrets Revealed: Chapter 2" (CA) (Netflix family)

When strange events threaten Unicorn Academy, the Sapphires must join forces with unlikely allies to uncover buried truths about an enchanting legend.

OCTOBER 9

"Animals" (Netflix film)

When their son is kidnapped, a Los Angeles mayoral candidate and his wife find themselves drawn into a web of deception. As they scramble to raise the ransom payment, they’re forced to make choices – and reveal secrets – that could tear their world apart.

"Haunted Hotel" season 2 (Netflix series)

Katherine and her family find their groove as more paranormal problems come looking for vacancies. But can a haunted hotel ever really feel like home?

"Is It Cake? Halloween" season 2 (Netflix series)

Six talented cake artists put their skills to the test as they whip up Halloween-themed treats to trick the judges and claim the grand prize.

"Take Charge of My Heart" (KR) (Netflix series)

A corporate heir with an artificial heart meets a woman who's literally electric. They strike a deal that makes his heart beat — in more ways than one.

OCTOBER 10

"100 Days of Deception" (KR) (Netflix series)

A pickpocket dreaming of freedom picks up her most dangerous job yet — going undercover to steal secrets from the Japanese colonial government.

"The First Monday in May"

OCTOBER 12

"Free Leonard Peltier" (Netflix documentary)

A new generation of activists fights to free American Indian Movement leader Leonard Peltier, who spent decades in prison for a disputed conviction.

"Fire Spike" season 1

"Señora Acero" seasons 1-5

"Wayne" season 1

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok.