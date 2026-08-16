There's a simple way to watch Community Shield 2026 for *FREE*

You can watch Arsenal vs Man City live and FREE on Nove TV and TVP Sport from anywhere with a VPN. These free-to-air streaming services will show every moment of the Community Shield clash, which is returing to Cardiff after 20 years. The Gunners have won all three of their previous Shield meetings with City, including a penalty-shootout victory in 2023.

This marks the beginning of a new era for Manchester City, with Enzo Maresca taking charge of his first competitive game since succeeding Pep Guardiola in the summer. He’ll be looking to start with a win and give City their eighth Community Shield title, having last won in 2024.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have won the Shield 17 times, second only to Manchester United's 23 titles, and have emerged champions in all of their last five appearances. The Gunners have some defensive worries, though, with William Saliba and Jurrien Timber still recovering from injuries.

However, Bukayo Saka and David Raya have returned and are expected to be available. Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku are expected to return for City, but Rodri and Savinho will both miss out with injuries and transfer talk surrounding them.

The main focus, though, will be on the centre of the park, where City’s recent signing Elliot Anderson and Arsenal’s newest addition Bruno Guimarães are expected to feature.

Want to catch the 2026 Community Shield free? How can you stream these region-specific platform from anywhere? Can you watch the match for free while in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, or elsewhere too? Here’s our full guide to watching Arsenal vs Man City live and free online from anywhere.

How to watch Community Shield 2026 for free

Football fans in Italy and Poland are in luck!

Nove TV in Italy and TVP Sport in Poland will broadcast the Arsenal vs Man City game for free today, Sunday, August 16 at 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET.

TRAVELING ABROAD? ACCESS NOVE TV/TVP SPORT FROM ANYWHERE WITH A VPN.

Additionally, we've found a sneaky way for U.S. football fans to watch Community Shield 2026 live and free. The trick? Live TV services Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV all come with free trials, so new subscribers can catch the match on ESPN at no cost!

How to watch Community Shield 2026 free from anywhere

Nove TV and TVP Sport are only available to residents of Italy and Poland, respectively.

Soccer lovers that are traveling or working abroad for this weekend's game will need to use a VPN to access their local free stream.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN will allow you safely unblock a free stream of Arsenal vs Man City — plus you can save 75%.

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✅ 75% off usual price Use Nord to unblock Nove TV/TVP Sport and watch Community Shield 2026 live online with our exclusive deal.

It's really simple to use a VPN to watch Arsenal vs Man City.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose a location to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch the free Community Shield 2026 stream on TVP Sport, choose 'Poland' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the game. Open TVP Sport on your chosen device, sign in, and watch the match for free.

Which devices can I watch Community Shield 2026 with?

You can watch TVP Sport on the following devices and platforms:

Web browsers – via the TVP Sport website

Mobile apps – iOS, Android and Huawei devices

Smart TVs – Android TV, Samsung Tizen and LG webOS

Tablets – via the mobile app

As for NOVE TV in Italy, Arsenal vs Man City will also be shown live via the NOVE website, with the stream available through NOVE.tv.

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